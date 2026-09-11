Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Threw Paper Down in ‘Disgust’ at Harry & Meghan

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A couple of years ago, the world first heard a claim that Queen Elizabeth was furious over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s choice.

They named their daughter after her.

Now, the alleged miscommunication and a description of the late monarch’s reaction to the name are sending shockwaves online.

Why did Elizabeth allegedly throw a paper in “disgust” at the name?

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the Royal family attend events to mark the Centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

They told Queen Elizabeth ‘we’re going to name our daughter after you’

On June 4, 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, Princess Lilibet.

The duke and duchess shared shortly after her birth that the late queen fully endorsed the name, which was her own childhood nickname.

(Even The Crown viewers know that many family members called her this, beginning in childhood.)

However, that account has been in dispute following Harry’s grandmother’s death.

A royalist is sharing how Elizabeth allegedly learned about Lilibet’s name, and her dramatic, visceral reaction.

Royal historian Robert Jobson put forward the claim that Elizabeth was unhappy in The Windsor Legacy.

Now, on The Royalist Substack, he’s sharing precise details of her alleged reaction.

“They did have a conversation, but they didn’t say Lilibet,” he claimed. “They said, ‘We’re going to name our daughter after you.’”

According to Jobson, “And the queen went, ‘How lovely,’ thinking that the daughter would be named Elizabeth.”

Apparently, it took a newspaper headline for the late monarch to learn her great-granddaughter’s name.

‘She threw it on the floor in disgust’

“When she found out it was Lilibet, my sources said she only read about it in the paper,” Jobson claimed of Queen Elizabeth II.

“And she threw it on the floor in disgust,” he alleged.

“She was really upset,” Jobson explained.

He continued: “Because she said, that’s my name, that my father and my grandfather used to call me, and it was unique to me.”

Some cultures have a custom of always naming children after a living relative. Other cultures have a custom of literally never doing this. It sounds like, if this is true, this incident was merely a miscommunication.

It is unfortunate that, following Elizabeth’s death, a number of people have come out of the woodwork to portray her as a rancid, awful person.

Certainly, as ceremonial Head of State for the UK and as head of the British monarchy, she represented many abhorrent things.

But despite Prince Philip’s reputation and some anecdotes about his behavior, there are stories — even small, anonymous ones that did not originate with the royal PR machine — of Elizabeth showing extraordinary kindness.

(And, by all accounts, Harry was her favorite grandchild; the two indisputably shared a special bond.)

Following her death, ostensibly pro-royal individuals have come forward with claims that portray her as cruel and petty towards Meghan Markle. They mean this as a good thing.

When you are trapped in a bubble in which everyone hates a woman for reasons that are vague at best (please, explain to us, like we’re stupid, how anyone could rationally “hate” Meghan Markle), a story of someone reacting to that person with a cartoonish tantrum might sound like praise. To normal people, however, the unsubstantiated claim make Elizabeth sound like a very unpleasant person.