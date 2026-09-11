Dolly Parton's Sister Says Country Stars Failed to Offer Condolences Because of Her Political Views

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It’s been two weeks since Dolly Parton passed away at the age of 80.

And now, her beloved sister Stella Parton is putting the country music community on blast for the way some people reacted to the news.

Yes, Dolly may have been one of the most beloved figures in country music, but according to Stella, some of her fellow musicians didn’t feel the need to check in after her death.

Stella Parton and Dolly Parton attend Stella Parton’s Red Tent Women’s Conference 2014 at the Doubletree Hotel Downtown on April 18, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Stella is now speaking out about what she describes as a startling lack of condolences following Dolly’s passing.

During a recent appearance on CBS Mornings, Stella revealed that she personally hasn’t heard from a single entertainer in Nashville since her famous sister passed away.

“I haven’t had one condolence from anyone, anybody that I know, entertainers that I know. Nobody,” Stella said.

That’s quite a statement considering Dolly’s six-decade career and her enormous influence on country music.

Dolly’s passing prompted tributes from celebrities, politicians, and fans around the world. But Stella says the personal response from her Nashville peers has been noticeably different.

Stella has a theory as to why she’s been snubbed by her late sister’s colleagues.

“I’m assuming it might be because of my political, you know, activism on social media. I don’t know,” Stella explained.

Stella has been outspoken about her political views online, including criticism of Donald Trump. Dolly, meanwhile, famously avoided making her own political beliefs a major part of her public persona.

According to Stella, that was intentional.

“She had an opinion about things, but she never shared any of that,” Stella said of Dolly, adding that her sister was a “good businesswoman” who understood the importance of not alienating people.

So while Stella isn’t claiming that Dolly’s political views caused the apparent silence, she clearly believes her own activism could be a factor.

Of course, there has been no shortage of public tributes to Dolly. Her death has been mourned across the entertainment industry, and her legacy continues to be celebrated.

Still, Stella’s comments raise an uncomfortable question: If Nashville’s country community had so much love for Dolly, why didn’t more of them reach out privately to her grieving family?

For Stella, the loss remains deeply personal.

She described Dolly as the most optimistic person she had ever known and said she hopes people remember her as “sweet, kind, loving, talented, and brilliant.”

“Her creativity had no bounds,” Stella said.

And perhaps that’s the part that matters most.

Dolly Parton spent decades building a legacy that extended far beyond country music. But in the aftermath of her death, her sister is making it clear that she also remembers who showed up … and who didn’t.