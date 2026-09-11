Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Charlie Kirk Tribute: ‘You Betrayed Him’

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Thursday marked one year since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a Utah college.

The anniversary saw widespread debate about Kirk’s legacy and quite a few tributes from the late pundit’s famous friends.

Donald Trump Jr. was one such friend — and his post honoring Kirk has sparked a firestorm of controversy.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks on stage on the second day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 10, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Don Jr. marked the anniversary of Kirk’s death by sharing several photos of the two of them on X.

“Miss you so much buddy!!!” he captioned the post.

The photos included one shot of Don Jr. with Kirk, Vice President JD Vance, and Kid Rock at an event. Another showed the president’s eldest son standing alongside Kirk in the snow.

It was a seemingly straightforward tribute to a longtime friend. But the internet had other ideas.

Rather than receiving an outpouring of support, Don Jr. was hit with criticism from some commenters who accused him — and his father, President Donald Trump — of failing Kirk and his family.

“Truly disgusting how you guys have betrayed Charlie. Your dad wouldn’t (have) won without Charlie and Tucker (Carlson),” one person replied (via Radar Online).

Miss you so much buddy!!! pic.twitter.com/V7Z3Nd0gyt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2026

The commenter also referenced Trump’s response in the aftermath of Kirk’s assassination, claiming the president quickly shifted the conversation toward his plans for a White House ballroom.

Another critic declared, “The day Trump lost my support,” before similarly referencing Trump’s comments about the ballroom.

“You miss him cause he can’t help your dad win the midterms,” a third person wrote.

Someone else was even more blunt, accusing the Trump family of viewing Kirk primarily as a political asset.

“Charlie Kirk was someone to use to get what you all wanted!!!” the commenter alleged.

That criticism stands in stark contrast to the way Don Jr. spoke about Kirk immediately following his death.

At the time, Don Jr. described Kirk as being like a “little brother” and praised him as one of the most courageous and principled people he had ever known.

“He was one of the most courageous, principled men I’ve ever known, and he lived every day with purpose,” Don Jr. wrote.

He also described Kirk’s death as an “unimaginable loss” for his family, friends, and the country.

Throughout the country, Kirk supporters gathered to honor his legacy on Thursday, with tributes taking place at the university and at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

To his credit, Don Jr.’s message seems like it was meant as a genuine tribute to someone he considered a close friend.

But given how inauthentic he’s shown himself to be over the years, it’s not surprising that so many have been skeptical.