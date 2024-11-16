Taylor Swift is Skipping Thanksgiving with Travis, Donna Kelce Admits

Taylor Swift is skipping Thanksgiving with the Kelce family.

Even though Travis Kelce may miss some of Taylor’s final shows due to his football schedule, they’re still very much together.

And surely, after such a whirlwind year of their relationship, they’ll do Thanksgiving together?

Apparently not.

Taylor Swift will be skipping Thanksgiving, Donna Kelce dishes

On Thursday, November 14, Donna Kelce appeared on NBC’s Today show.

Perhaps the country’s most famous “boy mom,” Donna’s sons, Jason and Travis Kelce, are both football stars. With Jason retired and Travis dating the most famous woman on the planet, she still has her hands full.

But as for Taylor Swift attending Thanksgiving, she says that she’s likely skipping the holiday dinner. “I don’t think so,” Donna Kelce admitted on camera.

“She’s kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do,” Donna Kelce pointed out, in reference to Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour.

The beloved songwriter and recently minted billionaire launched the Eras Tour in the first half of 2023. It will not end until Sunday, December 8.

But Taylor Swift won’t be the only one skipping Thanksgiving this year.

Like Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce will be skipping Thanksgiving

Donna Kelce explained: “I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving.”

If you aren’t aware — many of us have learned so much since Taylor began dating Travis — football is often a Thanksgiving tradition. In this case, Travis’ team, the Chiefs, have a Friday, November 29 game against the Los Vegas Raiders.

Donna Kelce added that “football is always the holidays” for the Kelce family. Travis and Jason’s careers have made sure of that. “I think we’re just going to be at the football game,” she added.

Right now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both doing extremely well.

Travis just had two consecutive Super Bowl wins. His team is also on a winning streak. Taylor, of course, has risen to new heights of success with her record-smashing world tour.

One might say that they have a lot for which to be thankful. However, skipping Thanksgiving doesn’t mean that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift aren’t grateful. They’re just, you know, super busy being successful.

If any family understands, it’s the Kelces

Taylor Swift has almost certainly dated people whose families don’t understand why someone who can theoretically set their own schedule wouldn’t take off the week of Thanksgiving.

But a football family like the Kelces wouldn’t feel that way. They’re accustomed to big, can’t-miss events in massive arenas in front of thousands of fans. And they know that people have to do a lot of traveling for these gigs.

Taylor Swift’s performances aren’t quite the same thing as football. But there’s enough overlap that skipping Thanksgiving is no big deal.