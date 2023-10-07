Donna Kelce Breaks Silence on Son’s Romance with Taylor Swift: It’s A LOT!

Donna Kelce knows what it’s like to parent one maybe the best tight end in professional football history.

But the 70-year old is only just finding out what it’s like to grow close to the most popular musician in, possibly, the history of the universe.

What, exactly, has this brief journey been like for Kelce?

Now that her son is almost definitely dating Taylor Swift?

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I don’t talk about it much,” Donna told CNN on Friday. “It’s basically, you know, people’s personal lives and I just stay out of it.”

She tries to at least.

But when you watch a game alongside Swift… and the cameras aim to capture nearly all of her reactions in real time… well… you don’t have much of a choice.

You’re sort of forced into the spotlight.

Taylor Swift during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It’s unreal,” Kelce said to CNN.

“I tell everyone that it’s kind of like an alternate universe that I just happened to be in. Like, I went through a third wall into another dimension. That’s what it feels like.”

We previously heard that Donna is a fan of Taylor’s, putting her on par with pretty much every other human being alive at the moment.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023.

Travis Kelce said on a podcast this week that the coverage of his apparent girlfriend has been a bit over-the-top of late, but Donna says she understands where the league is coming from.

“I know my sons have come forward and said that it’s been too much, but you can’t blame anybody for wanting to capitalize on a situation,” she told CNN.

“So that’s the way I feel.”

As for how Taylor Swift feels about Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The singer is “in love” with the NFL superstar, according to an In Touch Weekly source who may or may not exist.

“It’s almost too good to be true — Taylor’s never dated anyone like Travis,” this same tabloid reported a few days ago, claiming that Swift loves how bold and forward Kelce can be.

“He didn’t try to play it cool or hard to get like most guys. He goes after what he wants.”

Travis Kelce prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, struggled to beat the lowly New York Jets at the last game Swift attended.

Could it be due to the most discussed-relationship on the Internet?

“I’ve always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building,” Kelce said after the Kansas City Chiefs finished Friday’s practice ahead of this Sunday’s game at the Minnesota Vikings.

“I think it’s always been that for me. No matter what’s going on in my life, good or bad, I think this is one place I can get away and just being locked in and focused and always check myself and my ego at the door and make sure that I come in with a clear mind.”