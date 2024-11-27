Kim Kardashian Denies Getting Paid for Cringe Tesla Photo Shoot

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Why exactly did Kim Kardashian pose for a photo shoot with a Tesla robot? Even fans are calling it “weird.”

According to her, she didn’t get paid for the gig. She did it … for free? For fun?

Unfortunately, this has left Kim’s fans reeling, some even commenting that the 44-year-old is experiencing a mid-life crisis.

Others just think that she has terrible judgment.

Kim Kardashian did a Tesla photoshoot

Before we get into the lack of compensation, let’s talk about these odd photos.

About one week before Thanksgiving, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram. She shared photos of herself posing alongside a Tesla Cybertruck, the Elon Musk company’s infamous new vehicle.

The photos also featured a $30,000 robot (one that is unfortunately named Optimus). Kim herself looks fantastic as always, but the photos had her own fans cringing.

“What midlife crisis looks like,” quipped one commenter. We think that attacks on Kim’s age would be unfair, even if she weren’t only 44 and super hot.

“This is so weird,” another Instagram user observed. Countless other commenters echoed the sentiment.

“There’s something super uncomfortable about this,” wrote another. And no, the video of her “interacting” with a Tesla robot didn’t go over any better.

Kim Kardashian shows off her new Tesla robot.



pic.twitter.com/kEsi0LcrWb — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 18, 2024

Kim did not get paid for the Tesla posts, she claims

Days after Kim’s weird Tesla posts, her publicist told The New York Times that she did not receive payment for the posts.

Notably, Kim has gotten into trouble before — to the tune of a seven-figure fine — for not disclosing paid endorsements.

For that reason, we have to believe that Kim is telling the truth, here. Despite this apparent lapse in judgment, she usually demonstrates a deceptively sharp mind.

Many companies and brands would pay a hefty price to have the Kim Kardashian show off their products to her almost 360 million Instagram followers.

Instagram endorsements don’t carry the same level of influence that they did a decade ago. The same might even be said of Kim’s influential power.

But it’s still a huge ad. And now we have to conclude that Kim decided to showcase a polarizing brand owned by a deeply controversial figure … just for fun?

Why the backlash?

In case you’re unclear on why people would be jeering at Tesla vehicles or that absurd $30,000 “robot,” it’s for a few reasons.

Ignoring Tesla’s dubious history with robots, the products have become notorious in the years since Elon Musk purchased the company.

Professionals who work on cars say that the cars are poorly made. Members of the former core market for Tesla vehicles have been ditching their cars and vowing to not purchase new ones.

It’s not just about the vehicles, but about the brand. Elon Musk’s brand is so toxic that Forbes reports on how he seems to be driving away customers. That was true even before he began doing big boy jumps on stage with disgraced former (and future) president Donald Trump.

Posing with the car and “robot” belonging to one of the modern world’s worst people is not a good look. What is Kim thinking?

Oh no, are we going to have to hear her talk about this on The Kardashians?