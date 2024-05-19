Diddy has owned up to his heinous actions.

Not that the rapper really had any other options.

Late last week, CNN obtained surveillance footage from 2016 that depicted Diddy brutally assaulting Cassie Ventura back when the two were dating.

The footage features Diddy grabbing Cassie outside of an elevator… tossing her to the ground… and kicking her numerous times.

The incident mirror what Cassie described Diddy had done to her in a lawsuit she filed against her ex last November; which was quickly settled by the controversial mogul via an undisclosed amount of money.

Early on Sunday, meanwhile, Diddy turned a camera on himself and addressed the ugly beating in a video of his own.

He posted it on Instagram.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life,” Combs says in the footage. “Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f-cked up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

He continues as follows:

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

This may sound to some like a big step, but as we mentioned above… what else could Diddy say?

There exists proof of him attacking Cassie. It’s there for everyone to watch.

In April, it’s worth mentioning here, authorities raided Diddy’s homes in both California and Florida as part of an investigation by the Dept. of Homeland Security team that deals with human trafficking.

He has been accused by multiple women of assault and abuse.

Without citing any of those other claims, Diddy adds in his social media post:

“Disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to be a better man. Each and every day.”

Diddy captioned this video by writing “I’m truly sorry,” although many have emphasized that he never brings up Cassie by name and never apologizes to her directly.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” Cassie’s lawyer, Meredith Firetog, told CNN in a statement this afternoon.

The attorney added that “no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Considering what we see on the video, along with all the other allegations that have been made against Diddy, we tend to agree with this sentiment.

Prior to his most recent statement, Combs shared a post on Instagram on May 14 that read, “Time tells truth.”

As it turns out, surveillance camera footage tells an even clearer truth.

Referring to Cassie’s lawsuit from several months ago, a different lawyer for the musician said shortly after it was made public:

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Cassie’s husband, for his part, recently commented on the video as well, standing strongly by his wife and trashing ALL men who lay their hands on women.