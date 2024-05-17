Diddy has denied repeatedly that he was ever abusive to his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. CNN has just released video footage that suggests otherwise.

Last November, when Cassie claimed that Diddy raped and abused her, among her allegations was an incident at InterContinental Century City. At the time, she claimed he had brutally beat her during an argument.

Six months after the lawsuit had been filed – and ultimately settled – surveillance footage has been released of the event in question.

Warning: This is incredibly difficult to watch.

Cassie and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Diddy Physically Assaults Cassie in 2016 Surveillance Video

The 2016 surveillance video footage has never been seen before.

According to Cassie’s complaint, Sean ‘Diddy’ Coombs paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage to ensure it would never see the light of day.

And yet, here we are, as CNN has obtained the footage of the events that match the allegations made by Cassie in her lawsuit.

In the video, Diddy shoves, kicks, grabs, and violently throws a myriad of objects at his ex while the pair were staying at the now closed hotel in Los Angeles.

Diddy is seen repeatedly kicking and throwing objects at his then-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in March 2016 in footage obtained by CNN. pic.twitter.com/bS2XOyKTa3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 17, 2024

The footage shows Cassie leaving their room with her things, making her way to the elevators.

Diddy, wearing only a towel around his waist, runs after her. When he catches up to her, he can be seen grabbing her by the back of the neck and throws her to the floor.

He then begins to kick her. But that is not the end of the video.

Diddy Drags Cassie Along The Floor, Before Throwing Something At Her

As Cassie lies motionless on the floor, Diddy continues to kick his ex twice more. Grabbing her purse and suitcase, he then makes as if to bring her back to their room, briefly dragging her body by grabbing her sweatshirt.

At this point, it seems as if Diddy has given up, as he leaves her to return to his room. Cassie finally starts to get herself back to feet and use her phone. That’s when the rapper returns, still only wearing a towel.

The video is taken from several angles from the hotel, with one camera picking up reflections in a nearby mirror. This footage appears to show Diddy shoving Cassie.

Moments later, he sits down on a nearby chair, grabs an object off a table and throws it at her. He walks away again, when an elevator opens and someone exits into the hall. Their identity remains unknown

Puff Daddy looks on prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Cassie’s Lawsuit & Response To The Video

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Douglas H. Wigdor, a lawyer for Cassie, said in response to the video.

“Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light,” Wigdor added.

Cassie and Diddy dated on-and-off from 2007 and 2018. She eventually sued the Bad Boy Records founder in November 2023, alleging that he subjected her to years of physical violence and sexual abuse.

In her complaint, when talking about this incident, claimed Diddy was “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

Despite all of her claims, the suit was resolved the day after filing with an undisclosed settlement. However, it started a firestorm of allegations against Sean Coombs that has continued through 2024.

In April, authorities raided his homes in both California and Florida as part of an investigation by the Dept. of Homeland Security team that deals with human trafficking.