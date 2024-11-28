Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend, Loses It Over “Public …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kayla Nicole is under the social media gun at the moment.

A social media influencer with over 800,000 Instagram followers, Nicole is best known for having dated Travis Kelce prior to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The former lovers were pretty darn serious, too.

In October, during an appearance on WNBA All-Star Angel Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Nicole said she thought she and Kelce would get married someday.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

These days, of course, folks are wondering when Kelce and Swift will get married.

Nicole, however, is now back in the news because she will be a cast member on season 3 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

In a preview of the Fox reality show, the 32-year is introduced alongside other stars such as Denise Richards and Brody Jenner.

At one point, influencer appears to wipe away tears as she says via voiceover: “Going through a public breakup, it’s been overwhelming.”

Later, when fellow contestant Alana Blanchard asks Nicole to whom she is referring, the Kayla latter whispers, “Travis Kelce.”

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Rodriguez/Getty Images For Nickelodeon)

Nicole, we’re certain, was hired for this program specifically due to her history with Kelce. We’d wager a significant amount of money that producers asked her to discuss the tight end on air.

Still, though, many observers are not very understanding of Nicole’s situation.

Simply put, Swifties especially would like Nicole to STFU up about Kelce.

“Is being Travis Kelce’s ex the ONLY overwhelming thing that she experienced? NO,” wrote one critic, for example. “How about her SHADY CHARACTER? PERSONALITY? ATTITUDE? BEHAVIOR? FAILED BUSINESS? Like gurl, MOVE ON. It’s 2024.”

Is being Travis Kelce's ex the ONLY overwhelming thing that she experienced?



NO.



How about her SHADY CHARACTER? PERSONALITY? ATTITUDE? BEHAVIOR? FAILED BUSINESS?



Like gurl, MOVE ON. It's 2024. pic.twitter.com/Oll0g3yiou — Kayla Nicole (Parody) (@ShadyKaylaN) November 27, 2024

Nicole previously revealed that she and Kelce connected through Instagram.

“He had been following me and insta-flirting for a few months,” she explained in a since-deleted Instagram Stories post captured by TMZ.

As cited above, the model opened up to Reese just last month about her history with Kelce.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Kayla admitted on this episode of the Unapologetically Angel podcast. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Reese asked Nicole at the time why she thinks she has been subjected to so much disdaine after handling the end of their five-year, on-off relationship with apparent grace.

“I don’t know,” Nicole responded.

“I think that there’s something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”