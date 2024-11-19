Diddy Accused of Witness Tampering, Intimation from Jail

According to federal prosecutors, Diddy is not on his best behavior at the moment.

As you are likely aware of by now, the businessman and music mogul has been in custody in New York City ever since he was arrested last month on sickening charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

But that doesn’t mean Diddy isn’t able to continue breaking the law. Allegedly.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In a filing late last week, lawyers claim that Diddy has made “relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses, including victims of his abuse who could provide powerful testimony against him” while behind bars.

He has supposedly been using other inmates’ telephone accounts to speak to people who are NOT on his approved contacts list.

These people may be called as potential witnesses in a trial against Diddy down the line and these legal documents allege that the rapper has been trying to scare them into silence.

In what way?

We can’t say for certain.

Diddy performing on ‘MTV 2 Large’ on New Year’s Eve in MTV’s Times Square studios, 12/31/99. (Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

However, in an earlier federal indictment, the public learned about gruesome details of alleged freak-off parties that included sex workers, drugs, threats of violence and other ways in which Diddy reportedly abused and assaulted a cadre of women.

From what many can gather, a number of celebrities attended these gatherings.

Diddy may very well be threatening those who can attest to his alleged misdeeds — that is, those who were at these parties — by exposing them if they dare to testify against him at some point in the future.

These same prosecutors say a review of recorded calls found that the very troubled star also instructed family members to contact any plausible witnesses in his case.

Khloe Kardashian and Sean Combs attend a ceremony honoring Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds with the 2508th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 10, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, but relatedly, prosecutors believe Diddy has also sought to shape public perception of the case from prison.

They cite a video posted on Instagram by the artist’s son, Justin, featuring the star’s kids singing happy birthday over the phone to their jailed father, who turned 55 on November 4.

These attorneys states Combs, from jail, “monitored the analytics” and “audience engagement — and explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure that the video had his desired effect on potential jury members in this case.”

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the aforementioned trial and has been incarcerated in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial, which is currently scheduled for May 2025.

The rapper was accused in recent lawsuit of raping of a 13-year old.

His loved ones, however, continue to stand by Diddy.

“The past month has devastated our family,” reads a statement from some of his kids, which was posted in October alongside a photo of Combs and his children.

“Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media.”

Addressing their father directly, the loved ones concluded as follows:

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”