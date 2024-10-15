Ashton Kutcher May Move to Europe to Escape Diddy Drama: Report

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Ashton Kutcher was a friend of Diddy’s for several decades.

Now, like just about everyone else who was ever associated with the disgraced mogul, Ashton is attempting to distance himself.

And in Ashton’s case, that might involve literal distance.

Rapper Sean P. Diddy Combs and actor Ashton Kutcher watch the action during the 2003 NBA All-Star game at the Phillips Arena February 9, 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Ashton Kutcher and Diddy’s Long Friendship

Like many celebrities who first gained fame in the ’90s, Ashton quickly formed a close bond with Diddy.

As you’re probably aware, these days Diddy is in jail awaiting trial on a laundry list of charges. Most of them pertain to sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations.

Many celebrities who were once associated with the rapper, like Justin Bieber, understandably want nothing to do with him these days.

But Ashton and wife Mila Kunis might be taking things a step further. According to a new report from In Touch, the Kutcher family might soon relocate to Europe.

Ashton Kutcher attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton on May 01, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

A Major Move

A source tells the outlet that Ashton, Mila, and their kids spent much of the summer overseas. And now, they’re eager to return.

“They had such a great time in Europe. And in many ways the idea of moving there is topping their list right now. They figure that would be such a great place to live and raise their kids with a much more grounded lifestyle,” the insider says.

“The only thing stopping them from making the move is work because they do still have a lot of business interests in the U.S. so the concern is that Europe may be too far away.”

But it seems that even if Europe isn’t in the cards, the Kutchers are eager to raise their kids far from Hollywood.

Ashton Kutcher is seen before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“Northern California is very appealing to Ashton because he loves to be around all the tech entrepreneurs. And it’s somewhere they could give their kids a more normal life,” says the insider.

“The bottom line is they want to take the kids out of Hollywood and raise them somewhere more rural and away from all the superficiality and backbiting,” the source adds. “They’ve just had it with Hollywood and just going up to Montecito isn’t enough of a clean break. They’d like to get much further away.”

Ashton’s Frustration

Sources close to the actor say that Ashton is frustrated that he’s being asked to comment on the Diddy situation.

Actor Ashton Kutcher, Kim Porter, music producer Sean “P Diddy” Combs and actor Leonardo DiCaprio attend the 2004 NBA All-Star Game held at the Staples Center, February 15, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

The latest developments come on the heels of another sex scandal that indirectly involved Ashton — the conviction of his friend Danny Masterson on rape charges.

“Ashton’s so exasperated that once again he’s being dragged through the mud because of his past associations,” the insider says.

“First it was Danny Masterson and now it’s Diddy. And it’s got him convinced that there are way better places out there to live than Hollywood. In his view, the town is just a cesspool at this point.”

Actor Ashton Kutcher and Producer Sean “P Diddy” Combs attend Kutcher &; Endeavor’s MTV Movie Awards kick-off party at Dolce Restaurant on May 30, 2003 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

In the weeks since Diddy’s arrest, several old clips of Ashton discussing their friendship have resurfaced.

“We became fast friends,” Ashton told Sean Evans during a 2019 appearance on Hot Ones. “We used to just hang out and watch football together.”

Asked about Diddy’s infamous parties, Asthon laughed and remarked, “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell.”