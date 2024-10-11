Justin Bieber ‘Completely Disgusted’ By Diddy Accusations: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Insiders say no one is more disgusted by the news of Diddy’s alleged crimes than the rapper’s former friend and protege Justin Bieber.

Bieber was just 15 when he first made Diddy’s acquaintance.

And those who know the pop icon best say he would have kept his distance if he’d had any inkling of the sort of activity that was taking place at the now-infamous “Diddy parties.”

Justin Bieber performs onstage during An Evening With Justin Bieber at Staples Center on November 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music)

Justin Bieber Stressed Over ‘History With Diddy,’ Insider Claims

One source says that Justin is “completely disgusted” by the allegations against Diddy and that he has been “advised” to “stay as far away as possible” from the disgraced mogul.

“Justin is in a hard place mentally right now,” the source told Us Weekly.

“He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process.”

Sean Combs attends the ‘Killing Them Softly’ Premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012, in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Justin has reportedly made the smart decision to completely cut ties with Diddy. And insiders say he has no immediate plans to comment on the situation publicly.

“[His team] has advised Justin to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy,” says one source, adding that Justin wants “nothing to do with” Diddy.

Past Conversations Between Diddi and Justin Go Viral

On X and other social media platforms, videos of past interactions between Diddy and Justin have been circulating nonstop.

Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose,” Diddy said of Justin in one clip.

“But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. … For the next 48 hours, he’s with me. And we’re gonna go full. Buck full crazy.”

In a second clip, Diddy jokingly chastises a teenage Bieber for cutting off contact.

Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Selling out arenas and everything. [You’re] starting to act different, huh? You ain’t been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out,” Diddy says to Justin.

What’s Next For Diddy

Currently, Diddy is residing in a Brooklyn detention center. The judge in his case has denied bail.

Authorities have charged the rapper with numerous counts of sex trafficking and racketeering. And the allegations and civil suits have continued piling up in the weeks since the rapper’s arrest.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

It seems increasingly unlikely that Diddy will ever again be a free man.

And Justin has wisely decided to keep his distance from the situation.

“It’s in his past, and that’s where he wants to leave it,” says the insider.