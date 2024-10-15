Jinger Duggar Pregnant With Baby #3!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have a reason to celebrate today… tomorrow… and every single day for the rest of their lives.

The couple is expecting again!

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

“We’re super excited,” Jinger told People Magazine while breaking the blessed news.

“I’m actually all about it. Especially in the heat the past few days, I think I’m not super big pregnant and so I’m not having to worry about the extra heat. I’m like, ‘Oh man, this is going to be such an awesome thing to go through pregnancy, not in the summer.'”

Duggar is due in March 2025.

We don’t yet know whether she will be welcoming a boy or a girl.

As with so many YouTubers, Jinger Duggar ends her video by asking people to like, subscribe, and turn on notifications for her video and channel. That might take some commitment. (Image Credit: Jinger Duggar/YouTube)

As you might expect from members of this family, Jinger and Jeremy — who are parents to daughters Felicity, 6, and Evangeline, 3 — were trying for a third child.

But that doesn’t mean Jeremy didn’t react with surprise when the baby was confirmed.

“When she told me, I was literally speechless,” Vuolo said to People, adding in further detail:

“She got me good. It was on Felicity’s birthday. Jinger says, ‘I’ve got a gift for you.’ It was in an Amazon bag. So I’m thinking, ‘What did she get from Amazon for me?’ Then I open it up and it’s the positive result, and I’m actually speechless.”

Joy-Anna Duggar and Jinger Duggar enjoy a sunny day out shopping with their families in L.A. (Image Credit: Jinger Duggar/YouTube)

The spouses got married in 2016.

They moved into a new home in August and therefore, we assume at least, have plenty of room for their expanding immediate family.

“Felicity started jumping up and down in excitement over the news,” Jinger told People of how her current kids reacted to hearing they’d soon have a sibling.

“Evangeline wasn’t quite sure what to make of the news. But we are certain that once the baby arrives, she will be all about her new role as big sis.”

Jinger Duggar released a memoir in January of 2023. (Amazon)

And this obviously won’t be the last kid for this best-selling author, right?

Does any Duggar woman stop procreating after a mere three children?

“I mean, I felt like I was set with two, but I don’t know. Three was kind of what we had always said was a really good number,” Jinger says on this topic, concluding with a tease and a mystery:

“So three or four. I don’t know. But I think three is what I’m leaning towards right now.”