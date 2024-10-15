Christine Brown Blasts Kody: He’s a Deadbeat Dad!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christine Brown has no more effs to give.

The Sister Wives star is no longer married to Kody Brown or close to him in any way and, as a result, sees no reason to hold anything back any longer.

And we are so very much here for it.

Christine Brown deserves props for getting away from Kody. (TLC)

While appearing on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy program this week alongside Janelle Brown, the 52-year old, was asked to list three words to describe Kody.

“Deadbeat dad,” she said for starters. “Sorry, that’s two, but that can be two. Deadbeat dad and … oblivious.”

BOOM, huh?!?

Christine used this pointed description about a month after filing for full custody of Truely, the 14-year old daughter she shares with her former spiritual spouse.

Christine Brown looks downtrodden and disturbed on Sister Wives. (TLC)

She also made this statement just about three years after leaving Kody and one year after marrying David Woolley.

Brown has VERY much moved on from her awful ex and is just letting the (accurate) insults fly at this point.

Janelle, for her part, said on air that she would describe Kody as “charismatic,” while Christine said she was “too mad” at him to issues any sort of compliment.

“I guess I’m sort of over it,” Janelle replied before continuing to answer the question.

“He’s charismatic. I do think he is selfish, I do, and I do think oblivious is probably good. Like, he seems to be sort of like, I don’t know, the reality is bewildering to him.”

Janelle, it should be noted, walked away from Kody in December 2022.

Kody Brown can’t hide his anger over his children on Sister Wives. (TLC)

In the aforementioned custody 16 filing, the mother of six asked the court to establish paternity of Truely because Kody isn’t currently named on her birth certificate.

Moreover, Christine requested a domestic relations injunction that prevent both her and Kody from harassment, domestic violence, canceling or modifying services, taking the kids for non-routine travel without court orders or permission and demeaning or disparaging the other party.

Following Christine and Kody’s break-up in November 2021, she and Truely moved from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Utah, which is where they currently reside.

Janelle and Christine Brown via a confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Kody isn’t especially close to any of his many, many children.

He infamously wasn’t on speaking terms with son Garrison when the 25-year old took his own life in March.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, viewers watched as it became clearer than ever that Kody’s kids just want nothing to do with him. At all.

“He’s still paranoid about COVID and everything else,” a source told In Touch Weekly in late 2022, citing at least one obstacle in his relationship with his daughter.

“If Christine is not choosing to do the transporting and making it happen — nor would she put Truely through any of this stress — then Kody won’t have a relationship with Truely. He would have to leave his nest to see his daughter.”