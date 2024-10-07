Diddy’s Mom Claims Her Son is Innocent in Wake of Sex Trafficking Charges

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Janice Smalls Combs, the mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has released a statement in defense of her son as he faces gross charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and sexual abuse.

The rapper and businessman was taken into custody at a Manhattan hotel on Monday, September 16 after having been indicted by a grand jury.

“I come to you today as a mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs. It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” Janice said in a message shared by her lawyer Natlie G. Figgers.

She continued:

“To bear witness [sic] what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words.

“Like every human being, my son deserves to have this day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

Diddy’s mom went on to explain that she was “not here to portray [her] son as perfect because he is not,” adding: “He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have” and saying:

“My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.”

Indeed, in May, CNN obtained surveillance footage from 2016 that featured Diddy grabbing Cassie Ventura outside of an elevator… tossing her to the ground… and kicking her numerous times.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life,” Combs said in response back then, adding via Instagram:

“Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f-cked up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

As part of the indictment against Diddy, meanwhile, authorities say the mogul organized “Freak Offs,” or “elaborate sex performances” during which women were compelled through “force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

According to this legal document, among supplies seized by authorities from Diddy’s homes earlier this year were 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

Diddy accused by authorities of arranging, directing, masturbating during and often “electronically recording” the Freak Offs — while also transporting commercial sex workers “across state lines and internationally.”

Just totally gross and horrible in every way.

Back to Janice, who went on as follows:

“Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed.

“This is why I believe my son’s civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end, resulting in a ricochet effect as the federal government used this decision against my son by interpreting it as an admission of guilt.

“Not being entirely straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges leveled against him.

“Many individuals who were wrongfully convicted and later exonerated had their freedom taken from them not because they were guilty of the crimes they were accused of, but because they didn’t fit the image of what this society considers to be a ‘good person.’”

And she concluded:

“Watching the world make jokes and laugh at my son’s life crumbling before our eyes is something I can never forget. It is truly agonizing to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without ever hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his side.

“These lies thrown at him are motivated by those seeking a financial gain, and not justice. These individuals saw how quickly my son’s civil legal team settled his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit, so they believe they can receive a quick payday by falsely accusing my son.

“False allegations of sexual assault thwart true victims of sexual violence from getting the justice they deserve.”

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges after he was denied bail twice. He was remanded to Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.