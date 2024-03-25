Sean “Diddy” Comes appears to be in MAJOR trouble with the law.

On Monday, federal agents conducted a raid of two properties owned by the controversial musician… who has been accused by multiple alleged victims of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

During the raid, federal investigators from Homeland Security executed search warrants ordered by the Southern District of New York at Combs’ residence in Los Angeles, as well as at a Miami mansion belonging to the music mogul.

Diddy performs here at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 7, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Said a representative for a Homeland Security Investigations representative in the wake of these actions:

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.

“We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Based on reporting by TMZ, helicopters flew above the Los Angeles house when cops arrived on the scene.

A video from FOX11 also depicted Diddy’s sons — Justin Combs, 30, and Christian Combs, 25 — in handcuffs outside of their Beverly Hills home.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

It’s widely assumed that these inspections are connected to allegations of sex-trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms… after three lawsuits were filed against the 54-year-old back in November.

Since the investigation got underway, a trio of women and one man have been interviewed in Manhattan about the accusations; while three more interviews have been scheduled, according to NBC News.

The musician denied the accusations in November.

“The claims involving alleged misconduct against Mr. Combs from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute are all completely denied and rejected by him,” a spokesperson for Combs told E! News in response to the onslaught of lawsuits.

“He recognizes this as a money grab.

“Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for accusers who will falsify the truth, without conscience or consequence, for financial benefit.”

Diddy poses in the press room with his Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The accusers keep coming, however.

On February 27, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones — a former producer and videographer for Combs — filed a lawsuit in New York federal court alleging that for more than a year, Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him.

He is seeking $30 million in damages.

There’s also Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who dated Diddy off and on for years… and who reached a settlement just late last year one day after she filed her own lawsuit against the artist for allegations of rape, sex trafficking and domestic violence.

Sean “Diddy” Combs performs after being presented with the key to the city by New York Mayor Eric Adams in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said in a November 17 statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Combs, for his part, did not cite this settlement as any sort of admission of guilt.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Diddy told People Magazine in December, adding back then:

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear:

“I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”