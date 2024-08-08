Kody Nominated for Ridiculous Reality TV Award

Kody Brown has been nominated for an American Reality Television Award.

And, no, this award is somehow NOT Biggest Douche Canoe in the History of Anything Ever.

Instead, the 11th annual version of this rather random eve , has nominated Kody for Reality King, a category in which he’ll go up against the following individuals:

Big Ed Brown and Tim Malcolm (90 Day Fiancé), Pauly D and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (Jersey Shore), Johnny Bananas (House of Villains) and Cameron Hardin (Big Brother).

Kody Brown is likely saying something selfish in this scene. (TLC)

Kody spent more of the latest Sister Wives acting like a huge jerk, eventually splitting from both Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

Previously, Christine Brown — who is nominated here in the Reality Queen category, sort of ironically — walked away from her spiritual union wit Kody in November 2021.

TLC actually shared Christine’s nomination via its Instagram Story this week, featuring the 52-year-old fan favorite in a cast photo, but it did not promote Kody.

Interesting, huh?

Christine and Kody Brown are no longer married. That’s probably a good thing. (TLC)

Overall, Sister Wives is up for three nominations — one for Outstanding Recurring Cast for the show itself and then these two for Kody and Christine.

The former has been pretty quiet of late.

He only has one spouse at this point, Robyn Brown, and it’s safe to assume he’s in mourning.

Back in March, his son Gabriel took his own life via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kody Brown is looking quite dapper here, huh? (TLC)

Garrison’s mother, Janelle Brown, confirmed the news on Instagram at the time, writing:

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Kody posted the same statement on his own Instagram page back then… and both shared personal photos of their son to honor his memory.

Kody Brown ponders life in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

As far as the awards ceremony in question here goes?

Executive Producers Kristen Moss and Andrew Ward started the American Reality Television Awards in 2012 to “support, examine and redefine the art of reality in media by rewarding excellence, encouraging experimentation and recognizing that the public is the heart of our industry,” according to the official website.

It adds:

The American Reality Television Awards embrace the spirit of fun and camaraderie which is an inherent part of what makes this industry great.

The ARTAS value the rich diversity of programming that puts reality on the leading edge of entertainment