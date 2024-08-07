Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Has a New Boyfriend Amidst Josh Efird Divorce

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has a new boyfriend! That was FAST!

This summer, we reported how Lauryn had filed for divorce from husband Josh Efird.

Often, the person you love as a teenager is not a lifelong match. It seems that the 24-year-old mother of four has learned that the hard way.

Now, both are moving on. Pumpkin has a new boyfriend, and Josh has a new girlfriend.

Driving the car, Lauryn Shannon assures her younger sister that they’ll figure things out. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon and Josh Efird are divorcing

At the start of August, news broke that Lauryn had filed to divorce Josh.

This may be new information, but the split is apparently not a new development. Reports say that Pumpkin and her husband decided months ago to end their marriage.

They did not announce the divorce at first. In part, they wanted to hash out important topics — like custody of their four young children, and division of property (like their marital home).

Mama June: Road for Redemption star Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon recoils in revulsion at her partner’s suggestion. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Taking time to work things out is smart. And it does sound like they have agreed upon joint custody, with neither party paying child-support.

This time also gave them time to figure out what to do with the house. They are leasing-to-own the house, and it will be solely in Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s name. Josh will then have 60 days to move out.

But that time has also given Pumpkin time to find a new boyfriend, and Josh time to find a new girlfriend. Yes, TMZ reports that the Mama June: Family Crisis stars are dating other people.

Who is Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon dating?

Pumpkin’s reported new boyfriend is a man by the name of Darrin, according to The Ashley. He has multiple children by at least two women.

Apparently, Darrin and his ex-wife married in 2017, divorced in December 2020, remarried soon after, and then divorced again in July 2021. In 2023, they remarried in March only to get their third divorce in December of that year.

In February of 2024, Darrin finalized his third divorce. Months later, he and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon apparently became boyfriend and girlfriend.

On Mama June: Family Crisis, Josh Efird speaks to the confessional camera to promote the new season. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Who is Josh Efird dating?

Meanwhile, Josh is apparently dating a young woman named Keely. Like Josh, Pumpkin, and Darrin, Keely has her own children. Interestingly, TMZ reports that Josh, Keely, Pumpkin, and Darrin aren’t having any issues with each other.

There are no plans to double-date, but nobody’s viewing each other as an archenemy. That’s great news, for them and for the former couple’s four children.

That might mean that things are less entertaining when this plays out on the next season of Mama June: Family Crisis. Still, even an amicable divorce is a crisis of sorts, right?

Mama June: Family Crisis star Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon laments that her mother ghosted on rehab and the whole family. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Thus far, it doesn’t sound like Pumpkin’s new boyfriend Darrin or Josh’s new girlfriend Keely will be making an appearance on the WEtv reality series.

However, that could always change. Especially as things grow more serious.