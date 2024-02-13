Before he wages a holy war against Taylor Swift, Donald Trump is trying to make peace.

In the most Donald Trumpian way possible.

As you may have heard, Swift is maybe the most beloved human being on the planet right now, as she comes off a record-breaking tour and even a Super Bowl victory.

As you also may have heard, members of the Republican Party are petrified that Swift is going to endorse Joe Biden for President later this year.

We previously reported on just how angry Trump is about this possible endorsement.

And now the real estate mogul himself is making his fear and his concern well known to all.

Just prior to the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Trump shared a lengthy message on Truth Social.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists,” the aspiring Commander-in-Chief wrote on this platform, adding at the time:

“Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will.”

For some quick context:

The Music Modernization Act updated copyright law to better adapt royalty and licensing payments to the age of music streaming.

It was a strong bipartisan effort supported by both the House and Senate … unanimously.

Dina LaPolt, a lawyer who worked on the law, noted to Variety this week:

“Trump did nothing on our legislation except sign it, and doesn’t even know what the Music Modernization Act does. Someone should ask him what the bill actually accomplished.”

Wait, so Donald Trump doesn’t understand how the government works? And/or he just told the public a major lie?

We. Are. Shocked.

Concluded Trump in this desperate plea for attention for affection:

“There’s no way [Swift] could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.

“Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”

Back in 2020, Taylor Swift did endorse Joe Biden.

Despite all the talk about how she’s some kind of government asset and how the NFL worked with the White House to rig the Super Bowl (claims actually made by certain individuals), the singer has never been particularly political active.

She’s occasionally encouraged her legion of fans to simply go out there and vote, which we’re pretty sure is the point of living in a Democracy.

Trump, however, is likely afraid that these Swifties will vote for Biden instead of him this November.

It’s also worth analyzing the way Donald Trump thinks here, how he thinks life is purely transactional and that Swift should only endorse someone who did something for her.

Perhaps she simply agrees with Joe Biden’s views and policies?

Perhaps she’s thinking of others and not herself? With an example being how outspoken Swift has been about reproductive freedom… which Biden has fought for, and Trump has bragged about destroying?

It’s a crazy notion, we know.

But Taylor Swift is coming out with a new album.

This is the most generous thing anyone has done for America in years. We’re talking about a selfless person here.