Taylor Swift Cancels Eras Tour Concerts in Vienna After Terrorist Plot Thwarted

Here’s two things we never thought we’d write in a sentence together: Taylor Swift and ISIS.

It has been reported that an ISIS plot against a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna was narrowly foiled the night before her show.

Two men were arrested on August 7 in connection with alleged planned attacks at major events in Vienna, Austria, including Taylor’s upcoming concerts.

The details are shocking, but the good news is that the culprits have been caught – and the show will go on!

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 05, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift Concert Terror Plot in Austria Foiled: What Happened

On the day before Taylor Swift is meant to take the stage for her first of three concerts in Austria, Vienna State Police Director Franz Ruf and Police Chief Gerhard Purstl revealed in a press conference that a plot to attack those at her show was foiled.

Two men were arrested by Austrian federal and state police. Among them, a 19-year-old teen who allegedly pledged his allegiance to ISIS.

The officials said in the news conference that both men had become radicalized through the internet. Additionally, they allegedly had specific and detailed plans on how to carry out an attack.

When the 19-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody, a bomb squad allegedly found chemical substances in his parents home, where he also lives.

It remains unclear to investigators at this time if the substances could have been used to build a bomb.

Austria’s Cobra unit, which is similar to the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team, assisted with the arrests.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 05, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift Cancels Eras Tour Concerts in Vienna After Terrorist Plot Thwarted and Arrests Made

In the news conference, it was announced that there are no plans to cancel the concerts, as according to the officials, “the concrete danger has been minimized.”

However, shortly thereafter, it was announced that all three performances were cancelled for security reasons.

In a post from Austrian concert promoter Barracuda Music, organizers wrote, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Vienna Shows cancelled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack. With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

Swift was scheduled to perform at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the international leg of The Eras Tour.

As we understand, despite the arrests, the plan was to put extra measures are being put in place to protect concert goers. This will include heavy weapons teams, K-9 units, bomb squads and tactical vehicles, according to police.

Fans were to expect delays as authorities do extensive visitor and vehicle checks, but they were ready to carry on.

Probably a better idea that they didn’t though.

Story developing…