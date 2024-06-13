Welcome to Plathville Season 6 Trailer: Ethan and Olivia are on the Market!

As previously discussed, reported and analyzed, Ethan and Olivia Plath are single.

Now, however, based on the first trailer for new episodes of their family’s reality show?

Ethan and Olivia Plath are also ready to mingle!

Ethan Plath is on a date in this scene from Welcome to Plathville Season 6. (TLC)

Back in October, Ethan and Olivia announced they were separating, with the latter getting all profound and self-centered in her statement at the time.

“I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself,” Olivia wrote.

“7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know this is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.

“There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay.”

Olivia Plath on Welcome to Plathville Season 6. (TLC)

Fast forward to this past February, meanwhile, and the Plaths finalized their divorce.

On Season 6 of Welcome to Plathville, we’ll witness the fallout from this break-up, as both Ethan and Olivia are featured in the trailer — going out with other people!

“Dating after marrying the first guy that you ever even held hands with is wild,” Olivia says in the preview… as a series of suitors approach her.

Ethan, for his part, is also hesitant to get close to someone new.

“It’s intimidating a little bit to approach a beautiful woman,” he says on camera.

Olivia Plath addresses the camera here on Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

While the reality stars are no longer married, and while they’re attempting to find new relationships, the promo also brings Ethan and Olivia together on numerous occasions.

At one point, Olivia says her ex was always going to choose his family over her, to which Ethan replies:

“That’s because you made me choose.”

Ethan later confront Olivia, telling his former wiffe, “I don’t understand how you can move on so easily after seven years.”

“Who said it was easy?” Olivia responds.

Ethan and Olivia Plath are interviewed here by TLC during an episode of Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

Earlier this year, Olivia trashed Ethan’s abilities in the bedroom. She hasn’t shown a ton of remorse since the couple’s separation.

Still, she tells Ethan’s sister, Moriah Plath, on Season 6 that she “really did love your brother.”

It’s unclear what therefore led to the pair’s divorce, but sources have said infidelity was NOT an issue.

Wrote Ethan on Instagram last fall:

“Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.

“I wish Olivia the best in her future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

Ethan and Olivia Plath delve into some of their relationship issues in this scene from their reality show. (TLC)

In June 2022, meanwhile, Kim and Barry Plath also announced they were splitting up.

Two years later, tension remains between the exes.

“The last couple months have been a time of transition. I’m real sure Barry hasn’t loosened up as much as I have,” Kim says in the trailer, for example.

Indeed, Kim appears to have a boyfriend.

Welcome to Plathville Season 6 premieres Tuesday, July 9 at 9/8c on TLC.