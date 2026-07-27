Kendra Wilkinson Breaks Down In Tears After Being ‘Fired’ From Real Estate Gig

Reading Time: 2 minutes

She started On Top, and now she’s here.

Kendra Wilkinson sobbed into the camera over the weekend after a major professional setback.

She knows that a lot of people are struggling right now. It’s not just her.

But that doesn’t mean that things aren’t really hard right now.

Kendra Wilkinson attends “Fasting And The Longevity Revolution” Documentary Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 11, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Frequency Production)

‘I’m struggling today, guys’

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 26, the former Kendra On Top star shared a heavy emotional moment.

First, she shared a tearful photo alongside a caption that explained her state.

When a client fires you… after all the work you put in,” she began.

Kendra acknowledged: “Ya, I’m struggling today, guys,”

She then followed that message with a heartbroken video about this setback in her real estate career.

“I know that we’re living in a world of struggle right now, I know that,” Kendra acknowledged.

During hardship, it can be easy to forget that others are suffering.

In Kendra’s case, that most are much worse off. But she understands that she is far from alone in this.

“But it’s just … it’s so hard,” she explained. “It’s so hard right now.”

Kendra affirmed: “I’m doing everything good — I’m a good person. It’s just such a struggle right now.”

‘It’s taking a toll’

Still crying, Kendra explained her racing thoughts as she processed them.

“I feel like I’m doing everything right in my life,” she assessed.

Kendra emphasized: “I’m raising my kids and putting them first.”

Hank Jr. is now 16, in case you weren’t feeling old. (He was also recently accepted to college.) Alijah is 12!

Kendra listed some recent problems, including: “fighting people that work with me, getting fired, people being rude and mean.”

Some have misconstrued Kendra’s statement as saying that the person who fired her from being their real estate agent was “rude and mean.”

However, that is not actually what she said with this line.

Rather, Kendra summarized: “It’s taking a toll.”

It is unclear who may have fired Kendra, but we hope that she lands on her feet. (It also seems likely that she will.)

Obviously, we should live in a society where setbacks like this are not so scary, and one where the housing market is not so unbalanced. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality.