Elijah Zion Bieniemy: New Details About Eric Bieniemy's Son, Arrested For Shooting His Mother

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As we previously reported, Mia Bieniemy was shot at her home in Virginia on Sunday night.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but is currently in stable condition.

Eric and Mia’s 27-year-old, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

A mug shot of Elijah Bieniemy. (Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

Elijah has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling.

He is currently being held without bail.

Eric was not at home at the time of the shooting, as he has been in St. Joseph, Missouri, for the Chiefs’ training camp at Missouri Western State University.

According to ESPN, Bieniemy left Chiefs’ training camp and was not in attendance for Monday’s practice.

At this time, very little is known about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Speaking with NBC News, a neighbor described the Bieniemys as a “good Christian family.”

Authorities in Loudoun County confirmed that they responded to a residence in Ashburn at approximately 7:32 pm ET following reports of a person suffering serious injuries, though they did not initially identify the victim.

The Chiefs acknowledged the situation in a brief statement.

“The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family,” the organization said, adding that it would have no further comment out of respect for the family’s privacy.

Eric, 56, returned to Kansas City earlier this year after spending the 2025 season as the Chicago Bears’ running backs coach.

He previously served as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2022, helping the franchise win two Super Bowls before departing for the Washington Commanders in 2023.

His return to Kansas City was viewed as a significant offseason move as the Chiefs look to rebound following an injury-plagued 2025 campaign.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.