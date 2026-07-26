Sydney Sweeney Flaunts ‘Rack,’ Goes Mega-Viral With New Lingerie Pics

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Say what you will about Sydney Sweeney, the woman knows what makes the internet tick.

Whether she’s drumming up political controversies or modeling lingerie, the Euphoria star turned one-woman empire demonstrates a keen understanding of the content that gets clicks.

Sydney’s name is a top trending topic on Google today for reasons that have nothing to do with her acting or her ideology and everything to do with her “rack.”

Sydney Sweeney attends “The Housemaid” New York screening at 787 Seventh Ave on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Yes, Sydney is promoting her Syrn lingerie line with the tagline “Shop Syd’s rack,” and the results are exactly what you might expect.

We don’t know if all the chatter on social media is translating to increased sales, but we do know that folks on social media seem to universally approve of Syd’s new campaign.

“Let me know if you want to get married. Having a non famous supportive husband will be good for you! Think Dolly Parton’s husband. And I’ll be you and your theme parks biggest fan!” wrote one commenter on Syd’s latest lingerie video.

“You look like a fantasy Syd,” another added.

“Perfection,” a third chimed in (actually, quite a few folks commented with some variation of that word).

Of course, this is 2026, a time when even a Sydney Sweeney lingerie video attracts haters.

“She’s great but we should never encourage or celebrate women (& men) openly sexualizing themselves like this! Make Women Traditional Again!” commented one such loser on Syd’s latest post.

Of course, the person who wrote that is still following her on Instagram.

So he might not be as interested in “traditional” gender roles as he pretends to be.

Whatever the case, we’re sure Sydney isn’t feeling too bothered.

By using her fame to launch a clothing line, she’s following the playbook that made Kim Kardashian a billionaire.

And Sydney isn’t even 30 yet.

How’s that for breaking with tradition?