Kim Plath’s Boyfriend: What We Know About Ken Palmer

Kim Plath has a boyfriend – who may soon become a fiancee!

Kim and her ex-husband Barry Plath separated in June 2022 after being married for almost 25 years.

Shortly after that, news reached our ear that she has moved on with a new man.

So, who is Kim Plath’s boyfriend and how serious are they? Let’s discuss!

Kim Plath’s Boyfriend: Meet Ken Palmer

As previously reported, Kim Plath was arrested in October 2022 for driving under the influence.

She was booked at the time for a frightening incident that took place in June of that year, and then the case was reopened on April 3, 2023 because the reality star filed an order to dismiss the impoundment and immobilization of her vehicle.

It’s somewhat complicated, but here’s the important takeaway:

Based on an affidavit Plath submitted in court, she admitted that she had two vehicles registered in her name — and that one is being driven by Ken Palmer.

In this same official paperwork, Palmer actually referred to Palmer as her boyfriend.

The motion and subsequent hearing were ultimately canceled, with the case being closed on April 14.

Kim do not go to jail.

But that was the start of Ken Palmer in the life of Kim Plath, so far as we knew.

Who Is Ken Palmer?

Ken has been Kim’s boyfriend now for a few years.

He started dating Kim very shortly after his won divorce was finalized.

According to The Sun, Ken was married to his ex-wife Bobbi from 2018 to 2019, and their divorce was only finalized in 2020.

An aviation specialist, Ken is a flight instructor who’s located in Florida.

While Kim has lived in Georgia throughout her adult life, she’s relocated to Florida to be with her new man.

Kim’s relationship with Ken was quick to debut on Welcome To Plathville, and it didn’t take very long for the pair to start talking marriage plans.

Kim Plath’s Divorce

As TLC viewers know well, Kim was married to Barry Plath from 1997 until they confirmed their separation in June 2022.

“While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us,” the former spouses said in a joint statement to People Magazine at the time.

“We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

The message was released on the same evening TLC aired an episode that featured Barry saying he felt betrayed by his spouse.

“One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s totally shaken up. It’s just really sad. It’s a tragedy,” said the family patriarch on air.

In a confessional, he added:

“I look at her and I see a woman who feels trapped. I have bought flowers and bought presents, but I’m still an optimist hoping that she’ll change.”

Alas, it now looks instead as if Kim has fully moved on.