Rebecca Luna Cause of Death: Influencer, 49, Passes Via Medical Aid In Dying

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We have tragic news to report from the world of social media.

Rebecca Luna, the TikTok creator who gained fame by documenting her battle with young-onset Alzheimer’s disease and advocating for Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, has died.

She was 49.

News of Luna;s death comes courtesy of a statement posted to her TikTok account.

“Rebecca passed away July 25th at approximately 1:15 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones,” the post read (via People). “Thank you for your support and privacy.”

The Victoria, British Columbia, resident became widely known in 2025 after revealing that she had been diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s at age 48.

Her candid videos chronicled the realities of living with the progressive neurological disease, as well as her decision to pursue MAID, Canada’s legal physician-assisted dying program for eligible patients.

Over the following year, Luna amassed a large following by providing updates on her health, discussing the legal and medical process surrounding MAID, and sharing resources for others facing similar end-of-life decisions.

The single mother also fulfilled one of her longtime dreams during her final year after meeting singer Lily Allen, whom she had described as one of her heroes. Luna later called the experience “the best.”

Hospital beds seen within a private box at the new Dragon’s Heart Hospital on April 20, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Just days before her death, Luna announced that she had moved the date of her MAID procedure from early August to July 25, explaining that the decision had become too difficult to postpone.

“Prior to the dates changing for the last year and a half has been legally and medically not my choice,” she said in a farewell video.

“But for the last two weeks I’ve been making the decision. And it’s a hard decision to make, because I’m living in a body that doesn’t feel comfortable, safe, good, nothing. It feels terrible. And so the idea of waiting two weeks felt like too much.”

Luna also reflected on the hardships she had endured throughout her life, saying they ultimately helped her better understand herself.

“I’ve suffered enough in this world,” she said. “But at the same time, the suffering has brought me to this place of ‘I really know who I am and I really know that I have a good f—ing heart.'”

She concluded her final message by encouraging others to value themselves and advocate for their own well-being.

“If I leave this planet, that’s the only thing I teach — and that’s the only thing that somebody gets something out of — is that you just need to act your way into loving yourself,” Luna said. “If I can do it, you can do it too.”

Our condolences go out to Rebecca Luna’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.