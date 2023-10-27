For Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath, the long-gestating rumors have become an unfortunate reality.

Yes, their marriage is over.

The veteran reality stars confirmed this sad news on Friday, with Olivia penning the following, simple message on Instagram:

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath didn't make it. The couple split after 5 years.

She elaborated:

“I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.”

Sounds profound.

Also doesn’t sound like someone even remotely still in love with her husband, does it?

We're throwing it back a little bit here to a photo of Ethan and Olivia from 2021.

Over this past summer, fans noticed that neither Olivia nor Ethan had posted anyone on social media about the other in a long time.

Olivia then implied things weren’t great in her relationship by writing how she was at peace with the way things have turned out.

“7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know this is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life,” Plath continued on Instagram, sounding extremely impersonal in terms of how she thinks of Ethan at this point.

“There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay.”

(Instagram)

The couple’s ups and downs have been chronicled on TLC’s Welcome to Plathville.

They got married in 2018, yet later took some time apart.

On the series in 2021, the spouses confessed they were searching for space as they evaluated the future of their marriage, as Olivia even decided it was best to move out of their shared home at the time.

It’s also worth noting that Ethan’s siblings do not get along with Olivia… at all.

In August 2022, these brothers and sisters even released a joint statement that emphasized how they were a united front — against Olivia.

Ethan and Olivia Plath are interviewed here by TLC during an episode of Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

Olivia concluded on Friday with a note for Ethan.

“Thank you for the good times,” she wrote. “I wish the best for you.”

Ethan, meanwhile, addressed the pair’s split in his own Instagram statement on Friday, noting that “it just didn’t work between us” after they “both gave it all we had” and adding:

“It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals. I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

Olivia Plath looks very sad in this TLC confessional. (TLC)

Speculation grew rampant over this potential divorce when Olivia’s sister, Sophia Meggs, alleged in June that the twosome were in the middle of a divorce.

Olivia, however, shut down the claims at the time.

“A friend informed me of this post so I just wanted to take a second and clarify. Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in,” Olivia wrote via Instagram back then.

“Subsequently, she actually isn’t a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn’t know about my personal life.

“There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would. Thanks!”

Alas, in this case, Meggs did prove to be a reliable source.