Sara Gilson Exposed 'Pedophile' Ex on TikTok Before Her Murder, Died 'Screaming and Crying' on 911 Call

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Until earlier this month, 43-year-old Sara Gilson was yet another mother who was also a TikTok influencer.

Now, she is the victim of a brutal crime — and an apparent murder-suicide.

Just days before her killing, she accused her now-ex of being a “pedophile.”

In the horrific 911 call, she can be heard “screaming and crying” in her final moments.

Police lights flash in this stock photo from 2017. (Photo Credit: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

A tragic murder-suicide

On Thursday, July 23, 911 dispatchers received an emergency call after Gilson’s estranged husband, Jeremiah “Shawn” Duffey, allegedly shot her to death.

(He then apparently killed himself, making it an alleged murder-suicide.)

The 911 call was not placed by Gilson, but by the couple’s son.

The child on the phone reported that his stepfather had shot his mother inside their Owasso, Oklahoma home.

Meanwhile, it appears that dispatchers may have heard — and recorded — audio of at least part of the crime.

“I’m trying to reach him back,” a dispatcher explained to first responders, “but I could hear a female in the background screaming and crying.”

The 911 dispatcher then described: “Some sort of loud bang in the background.”

Once they arrived, police confirmed that Gilson had been fatally shot, seemingly by Duffey.

The crime scene then indicated that Duffey had taken his own life using the same firearm.

Officially, the motive is not known. However, Gilson’s video just days earlier, calling Duffey a pedophile and predicting a Netflix documentary, seems like a pretty strong — if unproven — motive.

‘My soon-to-be ex husband, who I just found out is a pedophile’

On July 11, Gilson had publicly accused Duffey — her husband — of being a “pedophile.” On TikTok, she explained why.

“Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a pedophile,” the word above her read. “I wish I [were] joking.”

Unfortunately, she was not joking. And while somewhat absurd allegations of predatory behavior sometimes circulate, especially on social media, she wasn’t accusing Duffey because of fanart that he liked or a story that he read.

Last month, a woman in Owasso filed a protective order against Duffey on behalf of her 15-year-old daughter. Her daughter played basketball on a team that he coached.

According to the report, another coach caught Duffey kissing and touching the child, who later confirmed to her mother that this was not the first time.

Sara Gilson’s TikTok post’s caption exposed her ex. Did it cost her her life? (Image Credit: TikTok/YouTube)

The 15-year-old reported to her mother that Duffey had sent her inappropriate messages, including inviting him to her hotel room during a tournament trip.

He had also offered her money, the report listed, “to keep her quiet.”

Duffey was not arrested or charged. It is unclear if authorities planned to do so.

Gilson filed her own protective order, and alleged that he “proceeded to threaten suicide and went on the run.”

Duffey was not legally allowed near Gilson or her children. Unfortunately, as countless victims instinctively know often happens, he did not abide by the protective order.

It sounds like Gilson took swift action as a responsible mother to protect her own children after she was alerted to her husband’s true nature. She paid the ultimate price for it in a society that too often protects bad adults over children.