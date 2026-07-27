Sydney Sweeney Gets Bouncy & Loose on Wild Date with Scooter Braun

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Recently, Sydney Sweeney showed fans what she had going on Down Under after wrapping filming on an exciting new project.

Now, she’s showing off another excursion.

On a date with controversial boyfriend Scooter Braun, she took a wild risk that many people wouldn’t.

Keep in mind, this video isn’t for the faint of heart.

Sydney Sweeney attends the after party for Lionsgate’s LA Premiere of “The Housemaid” at Tao on December 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

The ultimate trust fall

Over the weekend, Sweeney and Braun showcased their getaway in New Zealand.

One of their activities was something that many people — including their commenters — would only do for Sweeney’s wealth.

(Others would only do it in exchange for Braun’s net worth.)

The two strapped together for a tandem bungee jump and leapt from a suspension platform over a deep, picturesque ravine.

As you can see from Braun’s Instagram below, they took the plunge and then bounced back up.

As you can see, some of the coverage of their couples’ plunge took on a POV format.

(That means a literal point-of-view shot, as if we are seeing from Sweeney’s perspective, not the way that TikTok uses “POV” to simply refer to a video’s premise. Words mean things.)

That’s a rare look into the perspective of a big-name actress!

It is also, perhaps, not for the faint of heart.

Not everyone fancies seeing a plunge like that from any perspective. And not everyone’s a fan of Braun, to be blunt.

Under Scooter Braun’s Instagram post, Jessica Alba, Jenna Dewan, and girlfriend Sydney Sweeney weighed in. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Things are clearly serious

The comments were filled with opinions, many of which were very relatable.

“This is my nightmare,” wrote the astonishingly beautiful and surprisingly relatable Jessica Alba.

Jenna Dewan expressed her wide-eyed astonishment at the post.

Sweeney herself commented: “Biggest trust fall ever.”

Earlier this year, a viral video showed an unsecured bungee jump unfold, with predictably lethal results. Trust fall is an accurate term.

The couple that falls together, stays together? 🤷🏻‍♀️

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun took the plunge – literally – with a tandem bungee jump in Queenstown, New Zealand. Sharing the heart-stopping moment, the daredevil duo somehow managed to make it look fun 😅



📽️: scooterbraun… pic.twitter.com/Anfqb46Q0m — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) July 26, 2026

Obviously, they did more on their trip to New Zealand — a famously beautiful country, and the filming site for projects such as The Lord of the Rings, Legend of the Seeker, The Shannara Chronicles, Xena: Warrior Princess, and 30 Days of Night.

It appears that, despite the controversy surrounding the relationship, they’re only getting closer.

While it’s possible that Sweeney decided to mentally flip off critics and double down on the romance, there’s another possibility.

Between the real and imagined criticism lobbied her way (like, the “jeans” controversy was almost entirely fabricated), it’s possible that Sweeney — like so many famous people — cannot differentiate between earnest criticism and random trolls.

Whatever it is, it’s out of our hands. Sweeney and Braun are clearly serious about each other.