Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath File for Divorce: Yes, It Really Is Over!

We’ve reached the official end of the line for Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath.

On February 21, as we’ve just learned, the former spouses filed joint paperwork in Minnesota to end their five-year long marriage.

These documents lists the former couple’s date of separation as February 25, 2023 and includes the basis for their divorce as an “irretrievable breakdown” of the relationship.

This legal filing comes approximately four months after the estranged reality star announced via their respective social media accounts that their marriage had run its course.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a rather cold statement she shared on October 27.

“I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.

“7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Did Olivia Plath cheat on her husband?

That was a question commonly asked after Olivia sounded just so incredibly over Ethan in the message above, which concluded as follows:

“There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay.

“Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you.”

For his part, Ethan wrote last October:

“Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.

“I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

The exes got married in 2018 and do not have any children.

Ethan has not since commented on the subject of Olivia or the demise of his marriage.

The pair were lead cast members over the course of four seasons on Welcome to Plathville, a TLC reality series that centered on Ethan’s conservative family and how Olivia had more recently been pushing him to get a lot of distance from these loved ones.

It’s unclear the moment if there will be a Season 5.

But it does seem clear to many viewers that Olivia sort of sucks.

Late last month, while interacting with followers online, Olivia went out of her way to trash Ethan’s abilities in the bedroom.

“I’m hooking you all up with vibes!” Olivia wrote at the time of her latest sex toy partnership, the Bellesa AirVibe, which is advertised as an “innovative” sex toy.

“EVERYONE who signs up to my giveaway will receive either a free toy or a gift card!” she added back then.

Underneath the photo, one fan quipped, “And it doesn’t expect you to cook three meals a day!”

In response, Olivia seemingly referenced Ethan and something he was unable to do during their private time together in the bedroom:

“And it actually makes me c-m.”