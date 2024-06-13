Masali Baduza: Meet Surprising New ‘Bridgerton’ Star Fans Are SHOOK Over

Welp. That was a surprise.

To close out Bridgerton Season 3, producers changed things up a bit from the Julia Quinn novel series on which this beloved drama is based.

While there’s still on word on which Bridgerton sibling will be the focus for season 4, we now know the direction the show is taking with Francesca’s story going forward. And it’s a TWIST!

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Victor Alli as John Stirling, Masali Baduza as Michaela in episode 308 of Bridgerton. (Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024)

Meet Michela Stirling, Cousin of John Stirling

SPOILER ALERT!!!

Toward the very end of the finale, Francesca’s new husband, John Stirling, introduces his cousin, Michaela Stirling. Yes, Michaela Stirling.

Now, for those how have read the book, this is a departure. The character Quinn writes about is a male named Michael. However, in the finale, John introduces his new bride to his cousin, who is a woman.

“I caution you. Every sordid detail John has spoken about me is a lie,” Michaela says playfully in the episode. “The truth is far worse.”

So, they changed a character from male to female – big deal. No, HUGE DEAL!

South African actress Masali Baduza arrives at the premiere of “The Woman King” at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, on September 9, 2022. (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)

Bridgerton’s First Queer Storyline

In the story as Quinn tells it, Michael becomes best friends with Francesca… even though he harbors a crush on her when she joins family.

Looking ahead — BIGGER SPOILER ALERT! — John dies in his sleep two years into his marriage with Francesca and, after suffering a pregnancy loss, Francesca begins thinking four years later about getting married again.

Eventually, she and Michael exchange vows and welcome two children, John and Janet.

That was a lot of information we just threw at you, we know, and we have no idea how this tweak to the character will impact the show’s storytelling – expect to say that, Michaela is stepping in for the Michael character in the books.

Which means Francesca will have a queer romance in the upcoming seasons.

A scene from the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 in their first meeting. (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Francesca’s Story

When asked, point blank, if the introudction of Michaela was the set up for the first same-sex relationship in the series, showrunner Jess Brownell gave a resounding “Yes.”

“The first time I read Francesca’s book, I really related to it as a queer woman,” she explained to THR. “Her book is a lot about how she feels different from her family and from people in society. For some of us, that is a part of the queer experience, not for everyone but for a lot of queer people.”

While older brother Benedict has had liaisons with men in the form of threesomes, Francesca would be the first sibling to identify as queer outright. But as this story was not one told in the original books, the Shondaland team plans to tread lightly.

“It was important to me in creating a queer character not to just drop in a queer character to check a box but to actually tell a story about the queer experience and what it feels like to be queer,” Jess explained. “So, it felt like Francesca’s book was actually a really clean one to adapt, and we do plan on following the book pretty closely. There will have to be some changes but not major. I think we can honor a lot of what’s in the book.”

Viewers will need to wait and see where this all goes, of course.

But they can meet the young woman cast to play Michaela right here and now…

Masali Baduza attends the “Noughts and Crosses” UK Premiere at the Ritzy Picturehouse on March 02, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Who Is Masali Baduza, ‘Bridgerton’s Newest Star?

Masali Baduza was rumored to have been cast on Bridgerton over a year ago, based on Reddit users who perused her social media followers and posts.

It was unclear for what role, however, although we now know she has taken on Michaela Stirling.

Baduza is a South African actress who is likely best known for having played Sephy Hadley on the BBC drama Noughts + Crosses. She was named a rising star and one to watch by the Royal Television Society after it aired.

Baduza also graduated from from the New York Film Academy in 2016; and she portrayed Fumbe in the critically acclaimed film The Woman King in 2022.

Not a lot else is known about Masali Baduza. The only other role in her filmography is “Young Trish Deveraux ” in something called Slumber Party Massacre.

Now, however? Having landed a critical part on Bridgerton, which has already been renewed for Season 4?

Expect to hear a lot more from and about Masali Baduza moving forward!