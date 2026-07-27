Lindsay Clancy Trial: Ex-Husband Testifies In Favor of Mom Accused of Murdering 3 Children

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The murder trial of Lindsay Clancy officially got underway Monday, with jurors hearing emotional opening statements before testimony from the man at the center of the tragedy.

Lindsay’s former husband, Patrick Clancy, has taken the stand, and to the surprise of many, his testimony is expected to aid her defense.

Lindsay, a former Massachusetts labor and delivery nurse, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the January 2023 deaths of the couple’s three children: 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan.

An empty jury box in a pre-trial courtroom. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Her legal team is expected to argue that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and should be found not criminally responsible for the killings. Prosecutors, however, contend that Clancy acted deliberately and with premeditation.

Called as the prosecution’s first witness, Patrick Clancy testified about the months leading up to the deaths, describing what he said were significant changes in his wife’s mental health after the birth of their youngest child.

According to his testimony, Lindsay told him in December 2022 that she was experiencing intrusive thoughts about harming the children.

“She described thoughts of hurting the kids,” Patrick testified, adding that he asked whether she had a plan. He said she initially answered no before acknowledging that she did.

Patrick also described Lindsay’s growing anxiety about returning to work after each pregnancy, saying she struggled with being separated from the children and appeared increasingly distressed in the months before the tragedy.

During opening statements, prosecutors and defense attorneys presented sharply different explanations for what occurred inside the family’s home on January 24, 2023.

Assistant District Attorney Shanan Buckingham argued that Clancy carefully planned the killings after asking Patrick to leave the house on an errand.

Prosecutors allege she used exercise bands to strangle all three children before attempting to take her own life by jumping from a second-story window, an attempt that left her paralyzed.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington painted a very different picture, telling jurors that Clancy desperately sought psychiatric help for months before the killings and was prescribed numerous medications by multiple medical providers.

He argued that the case is not about whether Lindsay killed her children — something the defense does not dispute — but whether she was legally responsible for her actions because of severe postpartum mental illness.

Patrick testified that his wife had been prescribed numerous psychiatric medications from different healthcare providers, treatments that he believes only further damaged her mental state.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.