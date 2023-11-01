This much we know to be true:

The marriage between Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath is over after about five years as husband and wife.

Late last month, the TLC personalities confirmed they were splitting up via separate statement on Instagram.

“It just didn’t work between us,” Ethan wrote matter-of-factly, claiming “both gave it all we had” and adding:

It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals. I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.

The thing is, according to Ethan’s brother Micah, perhaps Ethan was being far too compassionate in this response.

Micah, you see, served as the bartender on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, October 30.

Asked by the host whether rumors of his sibling’s infidelity were accurate, Micah hesitated and then responded as follows:

“No, I would honestly say that it would most likely be the other way around.”

That certainly sounds as if Olivia was the one who slept around behind Ethan’s back, doesn’t it?

The spouses went through their ups and downs over the past few years, even separating at one point in 2021.

It’s also worth noting that Ethan’s loved ones do not get along with Olivia… at all.

In August 2022, his brothers and sisters even released a joint statement that emphasized how they were a united front — against Olivia.

For her part, Olivia released a lengthy message on social media upon announcing her split… sounding rather cold in the process and focusing far more on herself than her estranged husband.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote as an opening.

“I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.”

Over this past summer, fans noticed that neither Olivia nor Ethan had posted anyone on social media about the other in a VERY long time.

“7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know this is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life,” Plath continued on Instagram last Friday.

“There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay.”

Olivia concluded with a bland and impersonal note for Ethan:

“Thank you for the good times. I wish the best for you.”