Luke Newton Dating Gorgeous Dancer: Meet ‘Bridgerton’ Star’s Girlfriend

Who is Luke Newton dating?

Bridgerton fans hoped that Nicola Coughlan’s off-screen boyfriend would be Luke Newton, who portrays her man Colin Bridgerton on the Netflix hit.

But on-screen romances seldom translate to real-life relationships.

Besides, Luke Newton has a girlfriend, and her name is Antonia Roumelioti.

Luke Newton attends the “Bridgerton” Season 3 launch on the grounds of Milton Park Country House on April 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

From 2016 to 2018, Luke Newton was dating Sophie Simnett

Even though Luke Newton keeps his dating life (mostly) private, much of his relationship history remains public knowledge. It helps when he dates costars.

Luke Newton costarred on the Disney Channel UK series The Lodge. Newton portrayed Ben Evans, and his costar Sophie Simnett portrayed Skye Hart.

Information about their entanglement remains fairly limited. That is totally appropriate. Though they were older than the show’s target audience, they were still young actors.

Luke Newton’s romance with Jade Louise Davies was much more public

Jade Louise Davies is also an actor. The two bonded over a mutual interest in both acting and singing. According to The Sun, the two began dating in 2019.

Davies, of Welsh of the West End fame, is an accomplished theater performer.

Perhaps this was why she and Newton felt so comfortable appearing together at red carpet events — including promotions for Bridgerton.

Luke Newton and Jade Louise Davies attend the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern on March 22, 2022. (Photo Credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

As a couple, Luke Newton and Jade Davies created many memories

During their erstwhile relationship, Luke Newton and Jade Louise Davies vacationed in the Netherlands together and took to social media to share their relationship with fans.

In fact, Newton gushed to PopSugar in 2021 about their relationship — including Davies’ habit of scrapbooking their photos.

“She’s got an amazing memory, much better than mine, so it’s kind of nice for me to look back and go, ‘Oh, that’s what we were doing that day,’ rather than just remembering the photo,” he praised at the time.

Luke Newton attend the Season 3 screening of “Bridgerton” at Claridge’s Hotel on February 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In 2023, Luke Newton and Jade Louise Davies split

Newton and Davies broke up in 2023. The Sun explained at the time that their busy scheduled had put a strain on their relationship, causing them to drift apart.

Still, four years was quite a run for the relationship.

Since then, Davies has begun dating Morgan Gregory, a WestEnd actor. Perhaps their shared theater careers will help them to avoid encountering the same distance issues that she had with Newton.

Luke Newton attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern on March 22, 2022. (Photo Credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Luke Newton Dating Antonia Roumelioti in 2024?

When Bridgerton season 3 dropped initiall, there is no clear evidence of Newton dating anyone.

He’s avoided any semblance of a relationship on social media or in real-life appearances, choosing instead to cozy up to his on-screen wife, Nicola.

But that all changed after Part 2 of the 3rd season dropped. Luke was photographed with dancer Antonia Roumelioti on Wednesday, June 12 following the Netflix series’ midseason premiere in London.

Photos of the pair, published on People Magazine, show Luke holding hands with Antonia as they were seen leaving the afterparty held at 180 Strand. She wore a backless, floor-length, aqua dress, while Luke changed into black dress pants with a yellow button-down over a white tank top.

Antonia did not walk the red carpet with Luke, nor have either announced officially that they are an item.

Hey, they’ve kept their romance under the radar this long, why stop now!