Coy ‘Denver’ Parton Cause of Death: Dolly Parton’s Brother Was 82

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Dolly Parton and her family are mourning another heartbreaking loss.

Coy “Denver” Parton, one of the country music icon’s older brothers, has died at the age of 82.

According to his obituary, Denver passed away on Thursday, July 23, in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Denver was the third of 12 children born to Robert Lee and Avie Lee Parton, making him one of Dolly’s 11 siblings. While several members of the Parton family pursued careers in entertainment, Denver chose a much quieter life away from the spotlight.

His obituary describes him as a longtime crane operator who helped build bridges. He was also a homestead farmer and an avid hunter who enjoyed spending time outdoors.

Denver was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Parton, as well as his parents, infant brother Larry, brothers Floyd, Randy and David, niece Tever Parton, Dolly’s husband Carl Dean, who died in March, and several other family members. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and extended family.

The family plans to hold a private funeral service, though friends and loved ones have been invited to share condolences online.

The loss comes during what has been an especially difficult period for the Parton family.

Dolly is still mourning the death of her husband of nearly 60 years. She paid tribute to him by releasing the emotional song “If You Hadn’t Been There,” thanking him for the unwavering support he provided throughout their decades-long marriage.

Denver’s passing also follows the deaths of several of Dolly’s siblings in recent years, including brother Randy Parton in 2021 and older brother David Parton in 2024.

Although Denver largely stayed out of the public eye, he remained an important part of the close-knit Parton family that Dolly has frequently spoken about throughout her career.

Our thoughts are with Dolly Parton and all of the Parton family as they mourn the loss of another loved one.