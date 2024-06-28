Will Travis Kelce follow Taylor Swift to Dublin?

Not only has Travis followed Taylor through Europe on her tour, but he even joined her on stage in London.

Taylor’s next stop is Dublin, Ireland. But Travis has his own career — yes, even during the off season.

Will he be able to join her?

Travis Kelce speaks on stage during the Tight Ends & Friends Concert at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on June 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Will Travis Kelce be able to join Taylor Swift in Dublin, Ireland?

In early May, following a brief hiatus and the release of perhaps Taylor’s most polarizing album to date, the Eras world tour resumed. This time, kicking off in Paris as the start of the tour’s European leg.

Travis’ time with Taylor was apparent, even before he joined her on stage in London’s Wembley Arena.

Fans spied him viewing many of her shows. Oh, and there was that time when Taylor appeared to have a hickey on stage.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Travis has been able to travel as part of Taylor Swift’s European entourage for two reasons.

The first being that he is immensely wealthy. Even before he became an all-out celebrity by dating Taylor, he was very famous within the football subculture.

And the second is that the sport of football happens in cycles referred to as “seasons.” Though this cycle includes a “preseason” and a “postseason” (whatever that means), he will not have any duties with the Kansas City Chiefs (his sports team) until later this summer: training camp starting on July 21.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

When is Taylor Swift performing in Dublin, Ireland?

Taylor Swift’s tour dates in Dublin are Friday, June 28, Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30.

After delighting fans in London — including Prince William, lil’ Prince George, and Princess Charlotte — it wasn’t exactly a long trip to her next set of shows.

It would be very easy for Travis to come with her. And, one has to assume, that’s something that they would both enjoy.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The only way to know for sure whether Travis will be there is if he or Taylor announce it, or if people see Travis — either with Taylor in Dublin or elsewhere.

Barring that (and, let’s be honest, an announcement seems very unlikely with how Taylor and Travis have played things close to the vest), fans can only guess and hope.

The best guess, however, is that Travis will totally be there in Dublin. He could take the stage again for another transition skit … but that might be a bit of a longshot.