Amanda Conner’s Sister Says Ryan Edwards Nearly Killed Her By Strangulation

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As we previously reported, troubled Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards is back in the news after his wife, Amanda Conner, was arrested on suspicion of DUI over the holiday weekend.

Ryan was the one who called the cops, and while he also (reportedly) bailed Amanda out after she spent a few hours in police custody, it seems that that gesture wasn’t enough to make amends.

Later that same day, Amanda called the cops on Ryan and alleged that he had abused her. Now, her sister has entered the fray to corroborate those claims.

Amanda Conner is in trouble with the law yet again. (Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department)

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup first reported, Amanda’s sister, Ashley, took to Facebook earlier this week to share her own take on the situation.

“I did just wanna get on here and clear up a few things … in this whole situation involving my sister Amanda Conner and Ryan, y’all definitely don’t have the whole story,” Ashley stated, adding:

“There are large, like, very crucial elements to the story, to the situation, and not just that night … there’s large pieces of information missing that y’all don’t know about or whatever, because they were not brought to your attention.”

Ashley went on to accuse of Ryan of physically assaulting Amanda.

“I’m not taking up for Amanda, because you know, I’m not taking up for that at all, but I was on the phone with Amanda, she called me,” she said.

“[Ryan and Amanda] had got into it. They have been getting into it a lot here lately, and even to the point of him being physical with her, whooping her a–, choking her out,” Ashley continued, adding:

“I mean, it was a couple of months ago and he about killed her. I mean, choking her out, whooping her a– and everything. [He] about killed her and y’all don’t know about that because she didn’t call the police.”

Ashley went on to state that Amanda “probably definitely should have” called the police because “she thought that her life was going to end.”

“She lost consciousness multiple times and continued to be choked and strangled,” Ashley alleged.

As Teen Mom fans know, Ryan claims to be sober after several years of jail stints and court-ordered rehab. He met Amanda while they were both in recovery.

Now, Ashley is suggesting that Ryan and Amanda have both relapsed.

“There are no innocent bystanders in that situation,” she said.

“They’re right there, hand-in-hand. They are husband and wife, they live together. I mean, they’re both addicts, so take from that what you will … I’ll say that, that no, these assumptions that because he called the law that he is sober, that is a completely false narrative. That’s not true at all.”

Ashley went on to say that Ryan and Amanda were sober for the early days of their relationship — possibly while Amanda was pregnant with their first child — but she claims those days are gone.

“They were doing good for a good year-and-a-half [to] two years that I know of,” she said. “They were doing good, and when I say doing good, they were taking care of business, doing what they were supposed to be doing, sober– everybody was sober.”

Ashley sort of just trailed off at that point — but we think she made her point loud and clear.