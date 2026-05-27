Kate Gosselin Complains About ‘Stress and Strain’ of Training New Dog: …

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It’s no secret that Kate Gosselin is a dog-lover. At least, that’s the way that she sees it.

Critics would argue that she might not fully understand what it’s like to love and nurture unconditionally.

At any rate, one of her dogs died late last year.

In an emotional update, the disgraced former reality star is detailing the trials of adopting her newest dog.

Kate Gosselin of ‘Kate Plus Date’ speaks onstage during the TLC portion of the Discovery Communications Winter 2019 TCA Tour. (Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery)

‘It’s getting to be a lot’

On Tuesday, May 26, Gosselin took to her TikTok page to share a video in which she seemed to be emotional.

“I was just crying this morning,” she told viewers.

The video specified that this was the “day 12 update” on her recently adopted rescue dog, Koda.

“I’m tired,” Gosselin expressed. “It’s getting to be a lot, which makes me sound like a baby.”

She continued: “But the truth is, I’ve just been on watch constantly hoping nothing happens and watching them all the time.”

Gosselin had already adopted Meika, Koda’s sibling. Both are Belgian Malinois mixes. She is now seeking to integrate Koda into the household.

The disgraced former reality TV star explained that it has been “a lot” trying to manage the schedules of both dogs.

“Koda is a humongous personality,” she described.

“She is now very obsessed with her ball, equally as Meika, and she could run forever,” Gosselin listed.

“[Koda] destroyed a rug yesterday and she tried to destroy — this makes me cry — Nanuq’s bed that used to be Shoka’s,” Gosselin said of her late German Shepherds.

‘That would really break my heart’

“It’s our favorite bed. I’ve had it for 15 plus years or more … and it’s very special to me,” Gosselin expressed.

“[Koda] sleeps on it at night. It’s the bed we keep in our room. That really upset me. That would really break my heart. And I know that things get destroyed.”

Gosselin complained that the “pressure” and “strain and stress” have been “weighing on” her.

On her and on her former bodyguard, current boyfriend Steve Neild.

All of the stress, Gosselin reported, had caused her to “doubt” herself.

“At the end of the day, probably no one else would have saved her,” Gosselin then claimed about her new dog.

“So, I know that we’re doing a good thing,” she continued.

Gosselin declared: “We just have to hang in.”

Considering the sort of parent to human beings that she has shown herself to be, it is sad — but not a surprise — that the same institutions that allowed her to be a parent to eight (eventually, just six) kids also allow her to adopt dogs.

It seems that Gosselin sees herself as almost a martyr for adopting these dogs. That seems consistent with how many critics have described her.