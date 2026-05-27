Anna Kepner: Stepbrother Accused of Rape & Murder Aboard Cruise Ship Won’t Be …

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Back in November of 2025, the world was shocked by the brutal murder of Anna Kepner, the 18-year-old who was found dead in her cabin aboard a Carnival cruise ship.

In February, Kepner’s stepbrother, 16-year-old Timothy Hudson, was charged with her murder.

Prosecutors allege that Hudson raped Kepner before killing her and attempting to hide her body under a bed — circumstances that make today’s decision all the more surprising.

In an aerial view, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, billed as the world’s largest cruise ship, heads out to sea for its second voyage from PortMiami on February 03, 2024, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Hudson will not be jailed while awaiting trial and will instead remain in the custody of a family member under strict conditions as his case moves forward.

Hudson has been free since the death of his stepsister after initially being charged as a juvenile and released to live with his uncle because of his age.

The situation changed dramatically in April, when a federal grand jury indicted Hudson as an adult, raising the possibility that he could be detained behind bars before trial.

U.S. District Judge Edwin Torres acknowledged the gravity of the allegations but ultimately decided against jailing the teen ahead of his trial.

“If it were a 20-year-old under the exact circumstances I probably would have detained,” Torres said during Wednesday’s hearing, according to NBC News.

“The presumption would be we were just not going to take that chance. This is a different animal,” he added.

The judge explained that he considered the practical realities of detention, including the fact that Hudson’s family lives several hundred miles away in Hernando County, making visitation difficult if he were held in Miami-Dade County.

Federal prosecutors strongly objected to today’s decision.

Government attorney Alejandra Lopez argued that Hudson represents “a danger to the community,” especially considering that two minors reportedly live in the uncle’s home where he is currently staying.

“What is needed to prove a danger? A second dead body?” Lopez asked in court.

Hudson’s attorney, public defender Evan Kuhl, pushed back, arguing that the teen has followed every condition of his release for months and has shown no indication he poses a flight risk or danger to others.

Hudson is only allowed to leave the house while accompanied by his aunt or uncle and is being electronically monitored by authorities.

Anna and Hudson — whose parents married in December 2024 — had reportedly been sharing a cabin during the family vacation.

Her body was discovered bruised, wrapped in a blanket and hidden beneath a bed behind life vests. The Miami-Dade medical examiner ruled her death a homicide caused by “mechanical asphyxiation.”

On the day Hudson was indicted as an adult, Anna’s father, Chris Kepner, made his feelings painfully clear.

“Justice needs to be served,” he said.

Hudson’s trial could begin as early as September. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available,