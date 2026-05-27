Marc Johnson Cause of Death: Skateboarding Icon Was 49

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We have tragic news to report from the world of sports today.

Marc Johnson — the beloved skateboarder who helped establish the Bay Area as one of the major centers of the sport — has passed away.

He was just 49 years old.

People skateboard at a seafront park on March 11, 2026 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Iran has continued firing waves of drones and missiles at Israel after the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early on February 28th. (Photo by Erik Marmor/Getty Images)

News of Johnson’s passing comes courtesy of his friend and fellow skater Louie Barletta, who penned a lengthy social media post for Thrasher magazine.

“Marc Johnson passed away today. He was one of the most talented and creative people to ever step on or off a skateboard,” Barletta wrote, adding that Johnson visited him in San Jose just days before his death:

“He was sober, healthy, and full of life. We had a blast reminiscing about the old days. He seemed genuinely excited about the future. He even extended his ticket by a couple of days so he could explore some of the old haunts around San Jose,” Barletta recalled, adding:

“When it came time to drop him off at the airport, he handed me an envelope.

“I waited until I got home to open it. Inside was a three-page list of his hopes and dreams for the future. Never in a million years did I imagine that less than a month later, he would be gone.”

“I watched him achieve all his skateboard dreams, and I sat next to him at the Away Days premiere—only to later watch his career fall apart.

“I still don’t understand why my friend is gone at 49 years old. I don’t know why he chose to come visit me. Was there some bigger purpose to it, or was he looking for closure?

“Marc was a genius and a tortured soul. He told me he wanted to be remembered for his skateboarding, not for his failures or shortcomings.

Barletta went on to write that after a troubled youth, Johnson “made it out, traveled the world, and touched so many lives.”

“He gave opportunities to people who might never have had a chance otherwise,” Barletta concluded.

Our thoughts go out to Marc Johnson’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.