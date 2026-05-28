Amanda Conner, Wife of Ryan Edwards, Admits to Relapse Following DUI Arrest

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Over Memorial Day weekend, Amanda Conner was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Now, the wife of former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards is opening up about her relapse.

Days after being arrested in Tennessee on charges that included DUI, child neglect, and driving on the wrong side of the road, Conner took to social media to address what happened and to acknowledge that she has fallen off the wagon.

Amanda Conner is in trouble with the law yet again. (Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department)

“I relapsed. I fell hard,” Amanda said on TikTok.

Conner has long been open about her struggles with addiction and recovery.

As first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Amanda said she had been doing well for a long period of time before everything unraveled, describing the relapse as both devastating and humbling.

And perhaps most painfully, she admitted that her choices affected the people she loves most.

Conner reportedly acknowledged the disappointment she caused her family, including her children, while also emphasizing that she intends to take accountability rather than run from what happened.

“I’m not proud of myself,” she reportedly shared, adding that she is determined to move forward and regain stability.

While social media reactions have been mixed — especially given the seriousness of the allegations tied to her arrest — some followers praised Amanda for publicly owning her mistakes instead of denying or minimizing them.

Amanda was arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee, and booked on charges including DUI, child abuse/neglect and driving left of center.

Authorities reportedly alleged that a child was present during the incident.

Court records also indicate restrictions were put in place following the arrest, including limits regarding contact with the alleged child victim pending future legal proceedings.

The day after the arrest, Amanda called the cops and alleged that Ryan had been abusive to her.

As longtime Teen Mom fans know, Ryan spent years battling his own highly publicized addiction struggles, including arrests, rehab stints, and periods of estrangement from loved ones.

He met Amanda while they were both in early recovery, and for a while, it looked as though they might be good influences on one another.

Now, the couple finds itself facing another painful chapter. But Amanda appears determined to get back on the wagon.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.