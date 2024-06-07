Prince William’s Latest Appearance Without Kate Middleton Deepens Concerns

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince William has made another appearance without Kate Middleton.

Even as the Prince of Wales steps in for his ailing father, he continues to avoid and evade questions about his wife’s health issues.

People want to know how she’s doing. The royal firm’s dishonesty and PR blunders regarding Kate’s health have not helped.

William’s latest appearance without cancer-stricken Kate comes at a celebration of someone with close ties to Harry and Meghan – who also did not make an appearance.

Prince William, Prince of Wales attends a commemoration event to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Prince William visited Chester Cathedral without Kate Middleton

On Friday, June 7, Prince William attended a wedding in Chester, England.

The Prince of Wales was attending the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson. (To be clear, “Duke of Westminster is Grosvenor’s title; sadly this is not a tale of throuple nuptials)

Amidst Kate Middleton’s ongoing cancer treatments and her health recovery, Prince William arrived without Kate. He attended “stag,” so to speak.

Prince William, Prince of Wales ahead of the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Miss Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on June 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate was not the only conspicuous absence from the wedding.

Hugh Grosvenor is a mutual friend of both Prince William and Prince Harry. He is the godfather of Prince Archie and of Prince George.

However, Harry was not in attendance. According to a report by The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Westminster reached an “understanding.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach on June 6, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jordan Pettitt – Pool/Getty Images)

Why couldn’t Prince Harry attend?

Reports are clear that Grosvenor and Harry remain friends. It’s very likely that he would have preferred for both royal brothers to attend his nuptials.

However, at the moment, William has chosen to distance himself from his younger brother. Harry spoke about his experiences within the royal household, and William clearly resents him for that. (And, perhaps, resents him for living his life as he chooses)

Sometimes, grimly, hosts of events have to choose between two loved ones whose attendance would be mutually exclusive. For whatever reason, William ended up receiving the invite to this wedding.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

That is a real shame. Obviously, sometimes people — even family — should never be around each other again. But this is a sad case of estranged siblings, not of a harmful person and their victim. One hopes that they will one day reconcile.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton’s absence is considerably less socially awkward. Yes, William attended the wedding without Kate, but it was not unexpected.

This is not the first time that William has left Kate behind while making a formal appearance. Hopefully, William performing his standard royal duties is a sign that Kate is doing better and better.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales clap during the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Is Kate Middleton recovering well?

Kensington Palace has been conspicuously tight-lipped about Kate’s health. What would otherwise be a private health issue becomes public when the cancer patient is part of a taxpayer-funded dynasty. Especially when her father-in-law is the ceremonial Head of State.

Reports have repeatedly emphasized that Kate’s fans should not expect to see much of her for months to come. In fact, her royal appearance calendar is blank until 2025.

And seeing Prince William without Kate could become a habit. Some insiders suggest that Kate’s appearance schedule might never return to what it once was.