Pat Sajak Bids Emotional Farewell to Wheel of Fortune

Reading Time: 3 minutes

He became a household name for allowing contestants to buy a vowel.

On Friday, however, Pat Sajak said goodbye.

The veteran game show host filmed his final episode of Wheel of Fortune this week (it will air on Friday night, June 7) and footage of his farewell speech has already gone viral.

Pat Sajak says goodbye to Wheel of Fortune viewers. (Sony)

Toward the end of the installment, the 77-year old looks directly into the camera and thanks fans for their four decades’ worth of support and affection.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” Sajak begins on the finale.

“I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

Sajak announced last June that he would be stepped away from this gig after 41 seasons on the air.

He referred to his journey at the time as a “wonderful ride.”

Pat Sajak and Vanna White attend Harry Friedman being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 1, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Continued Sajak on his final episode:

“I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues. No politics. Nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game. But gradually it became more than that.”

Sajak said the show evolved into a place where “kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations.”

And he concluded as follows:

“What an honor to play even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

Pat Sajak arrives at the 2014 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium on January 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Sajak started hosting Wheel of Fortune in 1981.

Through his impressive tenure, Sajak has won the Daytime Emmy for outstanding game show host three times.

Ryan Seacrest, for the record, will take over as host this fall, because of course he will; while Sajak’s long-time co-host, Vanna White, will continue through the 2025-2026 season.

The famous letter-turner recorded an emotional tribute to Sajak on Thursday.

Pat Sajak accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 38th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held at the Las Vegas Hilton on June 19, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I don’t know how to put into words what these past 40 years have meant to me but I’m going to try,” White said in this video.

“8000 episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and so confident, Pat. You made me who I am, you really did.”

White added, through tears:

“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by.

“You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat.”