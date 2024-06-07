Vanna White Cries As Pat Sajak Leaves Wheel Of Fortune Forever: Watch

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tonight is Pat Sajak’s last show and his Wheel of Fortune co-host, Vanna White, has big feelings about it.

In a touching tribute to friend and co-worker of over 40 years, Vanna succumbed to tears talking about their time together and what Pat has meant to her.

It’s the end of a true era and it feels like no one really understands how close these two really are!

Pat Sajak and Vanna White cut the cake at the the 25th anniversary celebration of the television game show “Wheel Of Fortune” at Radio City Music Hall September 27, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Vanna White Cries Bidding Farewell To Pat Sajak: ‘I Love You’

“I can’t believe tomorrow is our last show together,” Vanna White said in an emotional message played in front of Pat Sajak and the Wheel of Fortune audience on the night before his last show.

“I don’t know how to put into words what these last 41 years have meant to me. But I’m going to try. Eight thousand episodes went by like that.”

She then started to talk about all the guidance and friendship Pat had shown her through the years, particularly when she suffered from severe stage fright.

“You made me feel so comfortable, so confident,” she said “You made me who I am. You really did.”

That’s when the tears started to well, and try as she might, Vanna couldn’t hide how emotional the moment was for her.

“As this chapter comes to an end, I know you’ll still be close by,” said Vanna. “You’re like a brother to me, and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat.”

When the cameras returned to the studio, Pat was at a loss for words. He simply hugged his friend as the show came to a close.

Host Pat Sajak performs during taping of the NFL Players Week 10th Anniversary on Wheel Of Fortune on December 6, 2005 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images for PLAYERS INC)

Pat Sajak’s Farewell Speech

Vanna White will continue as co-host and letter-turner on Wheel of Fortune in Season 42.

Fill in as the new host will be Ryan Seacrest, though his first show has not been announced yet. As for Pat, during his last show, he gave a speech to brought a few tears to everyone’s eye.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” he began. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

“And I’ve always felt like the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun,” he went on. “No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game.”

“But gradually it became more than that,” he continued. A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations.”

He added: “What an honor to play even a small part in all of that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

Pat Sajak’s final episode (which is also the Season 41 finale) airs Friday, June 7 on ABC.