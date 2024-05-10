Prince William has left Kate Middleton overnight. It’s his first trip of this kind in months, and with good reason.

During recent months, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s lives have been “hell,” as some reports have put it.

Kate’s cancer battle is the most significant factor. But it is not the only issue that the Prince and Princess of Wales are facing.

Even the monarchy’s harshest critics can understand why William has avoided straying far from home. This is his first overnight trip since Kate’s diagnosis.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton received her cancer diagnosis in January

On Thursday, May 9, Prince William took a major step. He embarked upon his first overnight trip away from the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis, let alone her cancer reveal to the public.

According to a report by Fox News, William feels “very relaxed” about the decision. Despite the circumstances.

Part of that may be the purpose of his trip. He traveled to the Duchy of Cornwall (an estate that belongs to him as crown prince) to work on a housing project.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Ian Pelham is a royal expert, and he spoke about Prince William’s housing project that took him away from Kate Middleton (for a short time).

“Homeward, the charity for homeless people, is very much at the heart of what William wishes to drive forward,” Pelham emphasized. “And, in reality, is only a short flight away if Kate had any sudden issues.”

The expert explained: “As the Prince of Wales, he also inherits the Duchy of Cornwall, where he is staying overnight in the county.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales clap during the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“I know through contacts close to William working with him on the project that he works tirelessly every day to make the rough sleepers project work,” Pelham continued.

Notably, “rough sleepers” is a very British euphemism for people experiencing homelessness. The euphemism understates the predicament, as if they were insomniacs, but it could be much worse.

“There are several sites around the country which he hopes will be developed to offer rough sleepers support,” Pelham added.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“Obviously, William feels that Kate is on the mend now,” Pelham then asserted.

“And,” the royal expert then reported, “he has been very relaxed leaving London and seen in Cornwall.”

Pelham was quick to pivot to discussing the house-building project. He teased that William is likely to make further visits, and to involve “one of the richest men in Britain.”

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive for a a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in central London on November 21, 2023. (Photo Credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Leaving Kate overnight is a big step

With the exception of the documented, grim phenomenon of men who abandon their wives during cancer treatments, most loving partners are reluctant to leave a cancer patient’s side. They might need you. Or things could very rapidly become worse.

But Prince William knows that Kate Middleton has first-rate medical care. He also has a lot of responsibilities. British taxpayers contribute tens of millions to his family every year and afford them vast legal and political privileges. Giving back is part of that social contract.

And given King Charles’ cancer battle, it’s possible that William’s role within the family may expand sooner than anyone had imagined.