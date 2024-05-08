Prince Harry isn’t in a rush to write a tell-all book sequel. But eventually, the money could become too good to pass up.

In 2020, Prince Harry stepped away from the duties that were his curse from birth. He did this in order to protect his new, young family.

Since then, he has lived an enviable life in America with his wife and children. He also published a bestselling memoir, Spare.

After the roaring success of that memoir and the recent messy drama from his relatives, publishers would love a follow-up book.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation onstage during The Invictus Games Foundation Conversation titled “Realising a Global Community” at the Honourable Artillery Company on May 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The Invictus Games Foundation)

Is a sequel to Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir in the works?

Prince Harry released Spare on January 10, 2023.

The memoir was a massive success, selling 3.2 million copies and raking in a whopping $27 million.

There was more than just Harry’s name behind the book’s success. It offered unparalleled access to the often bitter reality of growing up in the British royal family. And the memoir chronicled Harry’s long journey to breaking free.

Now, a new report alleges that publishers are offering Prince Harry “big bucks” to pen a Spare sequel.

Allegedly, there is immensely pressure for Harry to “top the tome by pulling back palace curtains even further.”

Notably, Prince Harry’s own spokesperson has affirmed that the Duke of Sussex has “no plans to write another memoir” in the near future.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

A ‘Spare’ sequel could make even more than the first one

This report comes by way of an inside source speaking to the National Enquirer, who noted the potential sales of a follow-up memoir.

“Harry’s unparallelled success as an author has put pressure on him to delve deeper into the intricate web of family dynamics,” the insider described.

“At the moment, he might be saying he doesn’t want to do it,” the source acknowledged. “But millions often change folks’ minds.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears at the Sport Gives Back Awards 2024 via a pre-recorded video at Cadogan Hall on February 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Handout/Sport Gives Back Awards via Getty Images)

That said, given how things are going for the royal family at the moment, Prince Harry might choose to wait — and to carefully word his writing.

After all, King Charles is facing a serious cancer battle. And though the royal firm at first attempted to keep it secret, Kate Middleton also has cancer.

Even the harshest critics of the royal family will mince words when it comes to someone undergoing cancer treatments. Though, to be blunt, neither Charles or Kate seem to be the primary antagonists of Prince Harry’s royal experiences.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

Despite everything, Prince Harry loves his family

Though Prince Harry and William continue to feud, Harry has made multiple trips to the UK to see his father, King Charles. Especially in light of his cancer diagnosis.

Even when he cannot see his father — who has a very busy schedule — Harry has affirmed his love and support for him in various interviews.

Harry has every right to share his story with the world. However, if he wants to hold off upon saying more while some of his closest family are undergoing cancer treatments, that is very reasonable.