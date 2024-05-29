Prince William Steps In For Cancer-Stricken Prince Charles at Historic D-Day Event

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It seems that Prince William will be stepping in for his ailing father at a very significant event next week.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Charles is battling cancer of an unspecified variety.

There have been conflicting reports about how well his treatments are progressing, but Charles was able to return to royal duties last month.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales waves as he attends the Royal Cornwall Show on June 07, 2018 in Wadebridge, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim Rooke – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

However, the monarch, who’s famous for his workaholic tendencies, has yet to return to full strength.

Prince William Steps In For King Charles at Key Event

And so, William will take his father’s place on June 6, when veterans and world leaders gather in the Normandy region of northeast France next week.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and King Charles III leave after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The event will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Omaha Beach, which pushed back Nazi forces and helped bring about the end of World War II in Europe less than a year later.

According to a report from People magazine, William will be the senior U.K. figure at a gathering of 25 world leaders at Saint Laurent sur Mer, on the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings.

Alongside heads of state and D-Day veterans, William will honor the estimated 160,000 American, British, and Canadian troops who took part in the invasion.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland and King Charles III attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles’ Cathedral on July 5, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William’s Expanded Role

It’s a major step forward for William, who has reportedly decided to take on a greater international role amid Charles’ illness.

He’ll be joined by President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Charles and Queen Camilla will also be in France that day, but they will only take part in a smaller ceremony honoring British troops.

King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kin Cheung – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William Will Not Be Joined By Kate Middleton

Insiders say Prince William will be making the trip without Kate Middleton by his side.

Kate is also battling cancer, and there’s no clear timeline for her return to royal duty.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace)

Insiders with knowledge of the situation recently speculated that Kate might steer clear of the public eye for the remainder of 2024.

Needless to say, these are very challenging times for the entire royal family.

But it looks as though William has decided to take on added responsibility as part of his effort to guide his loved ones through.