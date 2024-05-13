Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Number 87 Travis Kelce on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift gave Travis Kelce an Eras Tour shout-out by dropping his jersey number, 87.

Following the release of Taylor Swift’s record-shattering album, she has resumed her Eras World Tour.

Until his sports duties resume, Travis is cheering on Taylor (just as she did for him) as she entertains thousands.

Taylor isn’t especially talkative about the relationship. But that doesn’t mean that concert-goers aren’t hearing about the #87 Kansas City Chiefs player.

Taylor Alison Swift, also known as Taylor Swift, performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena as part of her The Eras Tour, in Nanterre, north-western France, on May 9, 2024. (Photo Credit: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

87 is a special number for Taylor Swift and for Travis Kelce

On Sunday, May 12, Taylor Swift performed the Eras Tour. She is currently on the European leg of her world tour, having resumed touring in May after a hiatus of over a month.

“Can you believe this is our 87th show of the Eras tour?” she asked the audience, rhetorically. This extremely successful tour pushed Taylor to billionaire status in 2023.

However, Taylor wasn’t just throwing out that number at random. Probably. It seemed to be a reference to a certain someone.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In the world of sports, athletes wear uniforms (often referred to as “jerseys”) that carry identifying information. Most significantly, a numeral. This allows spectators, coaches, and other players to identify them more easily.

Travis Kelce is a sports player from the Kansas City Chiefs, a football team. His number is “87.”

Thus, Taylor seemed to be making a reference to Travis Kelce. Cryptic? Only a little. Her concert audience and social media fans alike expressed their delight.

Show #87 intro followed by full The Alchemy x Treacherous mashup

So basically Taylor Swift is just singing love songs to Travis Kelce in front of all of us.

Paris N4 pic.twitter.com/1Bzm57tjvf — Da????Otterside (@DaOtterside) May 12, 2024

That wasn’t Taylor Swift’s only reference to Travis Kelce

As this tweet and many other mention, Taylor Swift mentioned “87” just before playing the song, “The Alchemy.”

This song comes from Taylor’s album, The Tortured Poets Department.

To be blunt, the lyrics of “The Alchemy” are so chock-full of references to football that fans believe that it could only be about Travis Kelce. Oh, and there may even be a Jason Kelce reference in “The Alchemy,” too.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Notoriously, Taylor Swift sings about her exes. They are not the only topics of her music, but they are the most famous (or infamous) subjects of her songs.

The Tortured Poets Department had a lot to do with Joe Alwyn and surprisingly even more to do with Matty Healy. Joe was a long-term relationship with Taylor. Matty was a friend-turned-temporary-lover who honestly seems to suck as a person.

But “The Alchemy” seemed to be about moving on to something new. And something sports-related. That would be #87, Travis Kelce.