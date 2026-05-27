Pam Bondi Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer After Being Fired as Attorney General: Report

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Back in early April, Pam Bondi was fired from her post as attorney general after reportedly clashing with Donald Trump on numerous issues, including the handling of the Epstein files.

Now, multiple sources have confirmed that Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after being let go.

While Bondi herself has yet to speak out on reports about her health, Axios and other outlets have credibly confirmed the news.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a news conference at the DEA headquarters on July 15, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

There’s encouraging news, as Bondi has reportedly undergone treatment and is now recovering.

And sources close to the situation tell Axios that Bondi is doing well following treatment.

Specific details about the stage of the cancer or the nature of her treatment plan have not been released.

The revelation surfaced just as Bondi was reportedly tapped for a new role inside Trump’s orbit.

Despite being dismissed from the Justice Department, Bondi has reportedly been appointed to the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, where she is expected to focus on artificial intelligence policy and serve as a liaison between government officials and tech leaders.

Her firing earlier this year generated headlines, especially as it was just one of several shakeups within the Trump administration in 2026.

Bondi had served as attorney general during the first year of Trump’s second term before being removed in April amid reported frustrations surrounding her leadership. Former Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has stepped into the role on an interim basis.

For now, however, politics appear to be taking a backseat to something much more important.

While thyroid cancer diagnoses can sound frightening, the disease is usually highly treatable when caught early, and prognosis rates are generally strong.

No matter where anyone lands politically, battling cancer is never easy.

Our thoughts go out to Pam Bondi and her loved ones as they face this challenge together.