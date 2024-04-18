The Tortured Poets Department: EVERYthing We Know About Taylor Swift’s Album

Reading Time: 4 minutes

It is nearly here, Swifties.

Not that we need to tell you that.

As you quite possibly may have heard, Taylor Swift is coming out with her 11th studio album — very, very, very soon!

It will be released at midnight EST on April 19.

The Tortured Poets Department cover art, as presented by Taylor Swift. (Instagram)

We’ve known this release date for months, but what else do we know about the upcoming Taylor Swift album?!?

With fans clamoring for every shred of information available, The Hollywood Gossip has some some digging. We’ve done some investigating. We’ve asked some questions.

And we’re excited to present the following answers in regard to The Tortured Poets Department…

Has Travis Kelce Listened to Any of the Album?

You know it!

“I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” Swift’s boyfriend previously told reporters. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

Added Kelce back then when asked for any follow-up details:

“I can’t give you anything. I’ll leave that up to her.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

How Will Fans Be Able to Listen to the Album?

It will be released on vinyl, cassette, CD and digital.

Fans will also get a chance to listen to Swift’s album on Spotify and Apple Music when it comes out.

(Hilarious Note: Spotify has reportedly been preparing for the release after fan traffic crashed the site in October 2022 following the release of Swift’s previous album, Midnights.)

Will There Be Any Affiliated Music Videos?

Does the following Instagram post answer this question?

Swift recently teased the “TTPD Timetable” with an animated video posted to Instagram that confirmed a music video for one of the new songs will be dropping Friday evening at 8 p.m. EST. EEK!

The social media footage opens on a clock reading 2:00 inside a room that’s reminiscent of Swift’s 1970s-inspired Midnights visuals.

The camera then exits the room and moves down a bland hallway before landing on a door labeled, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Entering through the keyhole, we see a sparse black and white space that features two desks facing each other with empty chairs. Atop the desks are black typewriters, loose papers and coffee cups.

Taylor Swift reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Who Is Taylor Swift Collaborating With on The Tortured Poets Society?

Featured on the tracklist previously dropped by Swift?

Collaborations with Post Malone (“Fortnight”) and Florence + the Machine (“Florida!!!”).

Swift’s longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, is also listed in the credits for co-writing a number of the new singles.

Taylor Swift accepts the Album Of The Year award for â€œMidnightsâ€ onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Speaking of That Tracklist…

Here it is!

“Fortnight” feat. Post Malone

“The Tortured Poets Department”

“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

“Down Bad”

“So Long, London”

“But Daddy I Love Him”

“Fresh Out the Slammer”

“Florida!!!” feat. Florence + the Machine

“Guilty as Sin?”

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

“I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

“loml”

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

“The Alchemy”

“Clara Bow”

“The Manuscript” OR “The Bolter” OR “The Albatross” (Bonus Track)

Taylor Swift with dancers and crew attend “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

What Has Taylor Said About the Album?

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Swift said in February on stage while accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award for her last original album.

“I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans.”

She then dropped the bombshell:

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m gonna go post the cover right now backstage.

“Thank you, I love you.”